Southeast Bulloch High Advanced Chorus to perform free concerts May 13 & 15

Southeast Bulloch High School's nationally-acclaimed Advanced Chorus will perform two free concerts this week in Brooklet.

The school's auditorium will host the events on Wednesday and Friday, May 13 and 15, at 7 p.m. All seating is general admission and both performances are expected to be at capacity. Early-admission seating begins at 6:15 and doors open for all other guests at 6:45 p.m.

You may obtain free early-admission tickets at the school or from an Advanced Chorus member.

The 40-plus member Advanced Chorus is directed by Brent Whitaker, the school's Fine Arts Department chairman and director of choral activities.

The chorus is a competition-level ensemble that consistently earns superior ratings at the Georgia Music Educators Association's Large Group Performance Evaluations. They frequently win Grand Champion titles at regional and national festivals, such as the Southern Star Music Festival in Atlanta, Georgia Southern University's Southern Invitational and Festival Disney.

Throughout the Advanced Chorus' more than 20-year history, its musical reputation and achievements have earned multiple invitations to compete and perform with other renowned student choruses nationwide at premier events such as the Worldstrides Festival of Gold in San Francisco and the Choral Convergence Celebration Concert at Carnegie Hall, which featured only the 14 best high school choirs in the nation.

“Our choral students are extremely musically literate, having come up through my basic music theory classes," Whitaker said.

Whitaker said each student vocalist has achieved a “high-level of musical literacy, sight-reading ability and performance experience.”