Police Report - 5/13/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Kimora Iyana Henry, 18, Lyons – Pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another, probation revocation/serving 30 days.

Diamonde Nytia Mathurin, 25, Sylvania – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Jacob Jesse Barton, 25, Statesboro – Public drunkenness, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, public indecency/misdemeanor.

Derek Harlyn Patrick, 47, Brooklet – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, tampering with evidence/misdemeanor, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Kenneth Jerome Scriggs, 42, Sylvania – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Kelo Kevon Wesley, 24, Waycross – Public drunkenness, public indecency/misdemeanor.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 31 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – Five calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – One call Monday.

Metter Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Portal Police Department – One call Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 33 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 35 calls Monday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Monday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Monday.

Metter Fire Department – Four calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Five calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls, one fire call and 42 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – One fire call and nine medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – One accident call and seven medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 Hang-Ups – 41 calls Monday.

Air Transports – One call Monday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Monday.

Screven County 911 – One call Monday.

Other agencies – 15 calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy