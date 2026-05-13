Police Report - 5/13/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Kimora Iyana Henry, 18, Lyons – Pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another, probation revocation/serving 30 days.
Diamonde Nytia Mathurin, 25, Sylvania – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Statesboro Police Department
Jacob Jesse Barton, 25, Statesboro – Public drunkenness, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, public indecency/misdemeanor.
Derek Harlyn Patrick, 47, Brooklet – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, tampering with evidence/misdemeanor, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.
Kenneth Jerome Scriggs, 42, Sylvania – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Kelo Kevon Wesley, 24, Waycross – Public drunkenness, public indecency/misdemeanor.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – One call Monday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 31 calls Monday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Monday.
Claxton Police Department – Five calls Monday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – One call Monday.
Metter Police Department – Two calls Monday.
Portal Police Department – One call Monday.
Statesboro Police Department – 33 calls Monday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 35 calls Monday.
Claxton Fire Department – One call Monday.
Evans County Fire Department – One call Monday.
Metter Fire Department – Four calls Monday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Five calls Monday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls, one fire call and 42 medical calls Monday.
Candler County EMS – One fire call and nine medical calls Monday.
Evans County EMS – One accident call and seven medical calls Monday.
Other Agencies
911 Hang-Ups – 41 calls Monday.
Air Transports – One call Monday.
Emanuel County 911 – One call Monday.
Screven County 911 – One call Monday.
Other agencies – 15 calls Monday.
— compiled by Jim Healy