Blue Devils continue rolling with 43-20 win at Evans

The Statesboro Blue Devils carried the momentum from their 28-21 win over No. 10 ranked Brunswick on the road as they knocked off Evans 43-20 in their biggest offensive output of the year. The win keeps Statesboro tied for first place in the region standings as they improve to 6-2 overall and 5-1 in region play.

“We actually took the ball first and that was our plan going in,” Dobson said. “We felt like we needed some momentum and we were confident we could drive down and score. I feel like that Brunswick win really showed this team what they are capable of and we had a lot of confidence out there tonight.”

The Blue Devils were playing their first game with Beckham Jarrard at quarterback since their loss to Glynn Academy. Jarrard showed no signs of rust as he threw for 246 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 27 yards. Keon Childers led the way on the ground with 91 yards and three touchdowns. Childers entered the game 10th in the state in Class 5-A in rushing yards and second in touchdowns.

Statesboro jumped out to a 7-0 lead on a Childers one-yard touchdown, and after an onside kick by Mason Sellers, they added a three-yard Childers score to make it 13-0. The two-point conversion from Davis Harrison to Ja’Kori Cope made it 15-0. Statesboro added a 15-yard pass from Jarrard to Harrison to take a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter. The onside kick was the third time in the last four games Statesboro has successfully executed an onside kick.

“I think the key to the win was getting off to a fast start,” Dobson said. “We scored quickly and put them on their heels. It was great to get Beckham back and he looked good. Keon had another big game too and our offensive line continues to lead the way.”

Evans added a score, but Statesboro responded with a five-yard touchdown pass from Jarrard to Gage Newsome to take a 29-7 lead into halftime.

Evans scored early in the third, but once again Statesboro answered. Keon Childers broke free on a 34-yard touchdown run to make it 36-14. Evans scored late in the third and once again Statesboro answered as M.J. Kimbrell went in from 37-yards away for the final points of the game.

The six wins assures the Blue Devils of their first winning season since 2013.. Statesboro’s last region title came in 2011.

“We are so proud to be where we are at this time in the season.” Dobson said. “To be in the hunt for a region championship shows how far we have come. We still have two tough games ahead of us starting with a very much improved South Effingham team who beat Bradwell 26-21 tonight.”

Statesboro will host South Effingham for homecoming Friday at 7:30 at Womack Field.