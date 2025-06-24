Obituary - Ms. Anna Belle Harrison

Ms. Anna Belle Harrison, age 90, peacefully departed this life on Monday, June 16, 2025, at Eagle Health and Rehab in Statesboro, Georgia, under the compassionate care of Affinis Hospice.

Anna was a beloved sister, aunt and friend whose kindness and faith touched the lives of many.

A native of Edgefield, South Carolina, Anna made Bulloch County her home for many years. She was a proud graduate of Williams James High School in 1955, where she forged lifelong friendships and memories.

Throughout her life, Anna was deeply committed to her faith and service to the community.

She was a long-time member of Trinity Tabernacle in Washington, D.C., where she worshipped from 1963 to 2016. In 2016, she relocated to Statesboro, Georgia, where she became a dedicated member of Hope Community Baptist Church, where she continued her spiritual journey until her passing.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Allan and Lucile Scott-Harrison; as well as her siblings, Odessa Harrison, Minnie Harrison, Rosie-Lee Stevenson, Sophie Nunnelly, Dorothy Harrison, Augustus Harrison and Vance Harrison.

Anna is lovingly remembered by her sisters, Alberta Harrison, Curlencer Mae Hunter and Pastor Jennie (Milton) Rollins; her brothers, Allan (Sarah) Harrison and James (Inez) Harrison; and sister-in-law, Bernice Harrison of Maryland. She leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will cherish her memory forever.

A woman of grace, wisdom and strength, Anna’s life was a testament to her unwavering faith and commitment to her family and community. She will be deeply missed, but her spirit will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 26, 2025, from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

The celebration of life service will be held on Friday, June 27, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Hope Community Baptist Church, 695 Hope Baptist Church Road, Statesboro, GA 30459. The Rev. Jennie Rollins, pastor; and the Rev. Christopher Howard, eulogist. Interment will be held in the church cemetery.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.

The celebration of life services is entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.





Statesboro Herald, June 25, 2025

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



