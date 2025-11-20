Obituary - Ms. Ada Marie Tremble

Ms. Ada Marie Tremble, age 68, peacefully transitioned on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at her residence under the compassionate care of Georgia Hospice.

Ada was a dedicated and faithful member of Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church until her health no longer allowed her to attend. She served joyfully as an usher, choir member and in any capacity that supported the church’s growth and the advancement of God’s kingdom.

She was a graduate of the Statesboro High School Class of 1974. Her career included employment with ITT Grinnell and Georgia Southern College, and she later retired from Briggs & Stratton after 20 years of service.

Ada loved shopping, traveling and especially enjoying good seafood.

Her motto was, “Look good, smell good and dress good always.”

She was quiet in spirit, yet stood her ground, firmly believing that God would fight the battles if you would just be still. Her love and faith deepened as she walked closely with God, trusting Him to carry her through life’s trials.

She loved her family, friends, church and community dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. Floyd “Bruce” Tremble and Mrs. Rosa Mae Hagan Tremble; her sisters, Jessie M. Tremble, Corine Tremble and Margaret Jones; and her brother, Paul Tremble.

She leaves to cherish her memory: her sisters, Ms. Carolyn Tremble of Statesboro, Ga.; Mrs. Evelyn (Leslie) Moon of Camp Springs, Md.; her brother, Mr. Eddie (Betty) Tremble of Statesboro, Ga.; along with a host of loving relatives and devoted friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 21, 2025, from 5 p.m.—7 p.m. at Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 7829 Georgia Highway 24, Statesboro, GA 30461.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. at Mount Zion A.M.E. Church, 10728 Georgia Highway 24, Statesboro, GA 30461, with the Rev. Ronnie Tremble, eulogist. Interment will be held in the church cemetery.

All services and arrangements are entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.





Statesboro Herald, November 20, 2025

