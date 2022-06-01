Obituary - Mrs. Regina Conti-Ellis

BROOKLET, Ga. -- Mrs. Regina Conti-Ellis, age 50, died on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at her residence.She was born in Boston, Massachusetts, to John Andrew and Ann Marie Chierus Conti and moved to Statesboro, Ga., in 1988.Regina was a 1990 graduate of Statesboro High School and married in 1993.She attended college at Georgia Southern University to become a paralegal.Regina had her son, Andrew, in 1995 and became a homemaker and a caretaker to her parents.She enjoyed collecting Beanie Babies©, baseball cards and taking care of her family.She was preceded in death by her parents.Surviving are her husband of 29 years, Johnny Ellis; her son, Andrew Ellis; several in-laws, nieces and nephews and uncle, Jacky Chierus.A family gathering will take place at a later date.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, June 2, 2022

