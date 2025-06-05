Obituary - Mrs. Patsy Carlene Johnson

Mrs. Patsy Carlene Johnson, age 77, passed away on Friday, May 30th, 2025, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.

Carlene was born on December 26th, 1947, in Statesboro, Ga., to the late Oscar Carl Franklin and Myrtle Pat Donaldson Franklin. She was a 1966 graduate of Statesboro High School and later attended Georgia Southern University.

Carlene taught dance for many years in Statesboro, Swainsboro and Vidalia. She was also an avid University of Georgia fan who enjoyed going to games with season tickets since 1981.

Carlene worked for the Bulloch County Commissioners office under Winfield Lee for over 20 years. She was appointed tax commissioner following Commissioner Lee’s service and went on to proudly serve six more terms before her retirement.

She loved her work, community and most importantly her family and dog, Brewster.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her in-laws.

Carlene is survived by her husband of 58 years, Roy Johnson; her two sons and daughters-in-law, Chris and Debbie Johnson and Mitch and Denise Johnson; her two grandchildren, Luke Johnson and Jake Johnson; her brother, Britt Franklin; as well as several nieces and nephews.

The family received visitors on Tuesday from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church.

The funeral service followed at 2 p.m. with Elder Randy Waters officiating, assisted by her brother, Britt Franklin. Interment was at Portal City Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Noel Brown, Danny Miller, Gary Akins, Craig Miller, Luke Johnson and Jake Johnson.

The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to the Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church, 4 South Zetterower Avenue, Statesboro, GA 30458.

