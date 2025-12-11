Obituary - Mrs. Jeanette Parrish-Hendrix

With heartfelt sympathy and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, together with the family, announces the passing of Mrs. Jeanette Parrish-Hendrix.

Mrs. Hendrix, age 73, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Monday, November 24, 2025, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

She was a lifelong resident of Bulloch County and a devoted member of Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

She received her education from Lillian R. Brown High School in Wauchula, Florida, earning her diploma. As time passed on, she worked as a housekeeper for numerous families. After working hard for many years, she finally retired.

She enjoyed fishing, cooking and baking, reading the newspaper, gardening and painting her nails.

She leaves her memory to be cherished by her husband of 50 years, Ira Hendrix Sr.; and she will continue to live on through her four sons, the Rev. Ira Hendrix Jr., Michael Fulse (Aleasha), Mike Parrish and Shawn Parrish; 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, siblings, Anna Irvin (Napoleon), Joann Hodge, Patricia Taylor (Quincey), Marvin Parrish (Nikki), Conley Irvin (Joann); and a host of nieces, nephews, church family, other relatives and friends.

She will truly be missed!

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 13, 2025, from 3 p.m.—6 p.m. at Robena Raymond Memorial Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

The celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, December 14, 2025, at 1 p.m. at the Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 7829 Georgia Highway 24, Statesboro, GA 30461, with Harry J. Tremble Jr., pastor, and Anthony Chavers, eulogist.

Statesboro Herald, December 12, 2025

