Obituary - Mr. Frederick Dunbar Grist Jr.

STATESBORO, GA -- Mr. Frederick Dunbar Grist Jr., 84, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, Thursday, September 18, 2025, under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.

He was the son of the late Frederick Dunbar Grist Sr. and Mariwilburn Weathers Grist of Blakely, Georgia.

A native of Early County, Georgia, Fred graduated from Georgia Military Academy (Woodward Academy) and attended the University of Georgia, where he was an active member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity, a member of the Interfraternal Council and earned a degree in business management.

At UGA, Fred met the love of his life, Bonnie Page Woodcock, and the two were married in 1963 in Statesboro, Georgia.

The couple became an integral part of the Statesboro community, where they built lifelong friendships and were active members in the First United Methodist Church. Fred served as the president of the United Methodist Men during the same period his wife held the president’s role for the United Methodist Women.

Fred established a popular retail store, The Eagle, on the campus of Georgia Southern College. Later, he teamed up with Dan Blitch and the two created South Georgia Apparel and remained very close friends and business partners for over 50 years. Together, they launched a chain of stores throughout the Southeast branded as The Traffic Light, The Yellow Canary and later they opened franchises of the Athletic Attic and Plato’s Closet.

Fred had a servant’s heart, which he channeled into reading inspirational books to residents in assisted living facilities throughout Bulloch County.

Fred’s gentle spirit and kindness were acknowledged when he received the Deen Day Smith Award for Public Service.

Additionally, Fred remained an active member of the Rotary Club of Statesboro for decades.

Fred is survived by his wife of 62 years, Bonnie Woodcock Grist; and his brother, Seaborn Weathers Grist; his daughter, Bonnie Grist Johnson (David; son, Bo Grist (Amy); daughter, Mari Grist Hopkins; grandchildren, Will Johnson (Camila), Asa Johnson, Tate Johnson, Caroline Grist, Dylan Grist, Bowen Hopkins, Beverly Hopkins, Wade Hopkins; and great-grandchild, Luca Frederick Johnson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James Weathers Grist.

The funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 21, 2025, at 3 p.m. at Statesboro First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Mark Burgess and the Rev. Jimmy Cason officiating.

A visitation will follow the service in the church fellowship hall.

Interment will be in Eastside Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be his grandchildren.

Honorary pallbearers will be the members of The Rotary Club of Statesboro.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, The Lodge at Bethany and Open Hearts Community Mission.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, September 20, 2025

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.







