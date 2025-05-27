Obituary - Michael Robert "Mike" Mincey Sr.

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Michael Robert "Mike" Mincey Sr., age 60, went home to be with the Lord on May 22, 2025. Mike was born March 11, 1965, in Statesboro, Georgia, to Austin Monroe Mincey III and Connie Ann Mincey.

A lifelong Bulloch resident, Mike graduated from Statesboro High, married and enlisted in the Air Force. He served as an A1C fuel specialist stationed at McGuire Air Force Base.

After his service, Mike moved back to Statesboro to help his family, raise his three sons and work with his father running their appliance repair business.

After his father's accident, he turned his life over to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and joined the Baptist faith. He became heavily involved in the church, where he faithfully served his fellow man and God.

Later, he would get his CDL license to move mobile homes with his uncle, then worked for Statesboro Herald for over a decade.

The last few years, he was a proud grandfather and babysitter of his granddaughter, whom he loved dearly.

He loved his God, his family, the Atlanta Falcons, Pepsi, thrifting, fishing, cars, motorcycles, helping others and tinkering in his shop.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Connie and Austin Mincey III; his uncle, F. Wayne Mincey; his older brother, Austin Mincey IV; and his younger brother, Randall E. Mincey.

He is survived by his three sons, Michael Jr. (Anna) Mincey, Stephen Mincey and Alex (Leslie) Mincey; his granddaughter, Meredith; his older brother, Ricky Mincey; and a host of nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

He has requested cremation and a celebration of life ceremony, in lieu of traditional services.





Statesboro Herald, May 28, 2025

