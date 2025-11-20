Obituary - Michael D. Shaw Sr.

Administrative assistant superintendent Michael D. Shaw Sr., age 62, peacefully transitioned on Saturday, November 8, 2025, in Memphis, Tennessee, while attending the National Holy Convocation of the Church of God in Christ under the leadership of presiding Bishop and Chief Apostle Bishop John Drew Sheard.

A native of Chicago, Illinois, but a resident of Statesboro, Georgia, since 2008, he was a graduate of Roberson High School in Chicago, Illinois. He received his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Roosevelt University in Chicago, Illinois.

Michael Shaw Sr. was an active member of Epsilon Beta (Gangsta EB) Chapter at Western Illinois University and Xi Mu Nu Chapter in Statesboro, Georgia. He was a lifetime member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., having been initiated through the Epsilon Beta Chapter.

He was a commissioning engineer with LotusWorks in Medford, Mass.

He served faithfully as the pastor and under-shepherd of New Hope Church of God in Christ in Statesboro, Ga., (Whitesville Community) for the past 18 years. He also served as mission director for the Ivory Coast West Africa Jurisdiction II of the Church of God in Christ.

Those who remain, rejoicing in his eternal victory, are his loving wife of 36 years, Dr. Patricia Shaw; children, Sierra Shaw (Mario Lawson) of Princeton, Texas; Michael Shaw II of Seattle, Wash.; Michael Gresham of Janesville, Wis.; and Darnell (Jessica) Gresham of Statesboro, Ga.; sisters, Jacquelyn Shaw of Madison, Wis.; Michelle (Earl) Birt and Shanese Shaw, both of Janesville, Wis.; brother, Danny Jones of Vicksburg, Miss.; three brothers-in-love, Robert (Stephanie) McShane, Freeport, Ill.; Eddie (Tonya-Johson) Hardy, Sierra Vista, Ariz.; Tony Hardy, Rockford, Ill.; one sister-n-love, Bobbie Hardy, Dallas, Texas; five grandchildren and a host of spiritual sons and daughters, family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 21, 2025, from 5 p.m.—7 p.m. at Robena Raymond Memorial Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 7829 Georgia Highway 24, Statesboro, GA 30461, with Bishop Benjamin Collins, eulogist. Interment will be held at Bulloch Memorial Gardens, 22002 U.S. Highway 80, Statesboro, GA 30459.

The celebration of life service will be live-streamed via the funeral home's Facebook page

Statesboro Herald, November 20, 2025

