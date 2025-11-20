Obituary - Martha Ray Bockman

Martha Ray Bockman, age 77, of Statesboro, Georgia, passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of November 18, 2025.

She was beloved for her gentle spirit, her joyful presence and the deep love she held for her family and her cherished puppy dogs.

Born and raised in Statesboro, Martha was the daughter of the late Fred and Oberita Ray. She grew up surrounded by her siblings and many cousins, building lifelong family bonds and a deep appreciation for the community she called home.

Martha was married to her devoted husband, Victor "Gene" Bockman, for 26 wonderful years.

Her faith was an important part of her life, and one of her greatest joys each week was attending church, often hearing her cousin, Larry Bird, in the pulpit.

Martha is survived by her husband, Gene Bockman of Statesboro; her sister, Frances Ray Clark, and her husband, Tommy, of Statesboro; her sister-in-law, Shirley Stills Ray; and her sister-in-law, Nancy Hardy Burkhalter. Martha is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.

One of Martha’s greatest joys in life was her goddaughter, Rosy Ambriz, who, along with her family, held a very special place in Martha’s heart. Martha was so proud of Rosy’s accomplishments — earning both her college degree and master’s degree — and celebrated her success as assistant principal of a high school in the Los Angeles area of California.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Oberita Ray; and her two brothers, Douglas Ray and Joe Ray.

Family and friends are invited to gather in remembrance on Friday, November 21, 2025, at Deal Funeral Directors, 22757 Highway 80 East, Statesboro, Georgia 30461.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Middleground Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery on Harville Road.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Missions Fund at Statesboro Worship, P.O. Box 161, Statesboro, GA 30459; or to Fixing the Boro.

Marty’s warmth, kindness and unwavering love for her family will be forever remembered by all who knew her.





Statesboro Herald, November 20, 2025

