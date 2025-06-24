Obituary - Lonnie Green Hubbard

Lonnie Green Hubbard, age 79, died Saturday, June 21st, at his brother’s home in Statesboro, Georgia.

He was born in Savannah, Georgia, on February 10, 1946, to the late Lonnie Green Hubbard Sr. and Kathleen McGealy Hubbard.

He grew up on a farm in Sylvania, Georgia, with a large part of his childhood and adolescence devoted to the distribution of chicken eggs, the family’s first business. He, his father and his siblings were tasked with collecting and delivering the eggs to nearby houses and businesses. Later, the family expanded into livestock and agriculture, following the market to a reasonable lifestyle.

At 18, he graduated from Scriven County High School, at which point he joined the Merchant Marines, studying for three years at King’s Point before leaving to get married to his first wife, Carol Schaefer, in 1967.

After leaving the Merchant Marines, he went to Armstrong State College in Savannah Georgia, graduating on August 13, 1969, with a Bachelor of Business Administration with a major in accounting. With fresh degree in hand, he moved to Baltimore, Maryland, where he went to work for Earnst and Earnst as a general accountant and client services advocate.

In 1974, he moved to Sheridan, Wyoming, to try his hand at the real estate business, to great success. From there, Lonnie became a true entrepreneur, forming a four-decades partnership with Alton Coulter, working in many varied fields, including the inception of the Sittner Cattle Oiler.

He moved to Laramie, Wyoming, at which point he married Cheryl Brantz, earned his CPA, and started multiple businesses, including hazardous waste disposal, oil and gas and his favorite, the railroads.

In 1995, he married Jackie Howell and moved to Rapid City, South Dakota, where they lived until 2019, at which point they moved to Statesboro, Georgia, to be closer to his brothers.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie Green Hubbard Sr. and Kathleen McGealy Hubbard.

He is survived by his wife, Jackie Howell Hubbard; his children, Lonnie Green Hubbard Jr., Karin Anderson and Sarah Hubbard; and his siblings, Kathleen (Taffy) Swanbeck, Larry Hubbard and Leslie Hubbard.

His memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro, Georgia.

Because of his love of rescue animals, the family asks that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Fixing the Boro animal shelter at fixingtheboro.com/ways-to-help/#donate.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory in Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, June 25, 2025

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.







