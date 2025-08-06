Obituary - Krista Dawn Beasley

Krista Dawn Beasley, age 53, of Twin City, Ga., passed away on Sunday, August 3, 2025, at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, Ga., following a brief illness.

Mrs. Beasley was born on September 16, 1971, in Bulloch County, Ga., to the late Bunnie Williford. She devoted her life to caring for others, spending many years as a nurse and later serving her community as a paramedic with Emanuel County EMS.

In her spare time, Krista enjoyed cross stitching, watching football and following NASCAR racing.

She leaves behind lasting memories with those who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Bunnie Williford; and stepfather, Tom Williford Jr.

Survivors include her husband, Paul Beasley of Twin City, Ga.; her daughter, Sierra (Wesley) Peebles of Savannah, Ga.; her son, Tommy Beasley of Twin City, Ga.; her sister, Barbara (Marty) Payne; her brothers, Steve (Linda) Byrd and Rick (Terry) Byrd; and several nieces and nephews.

The graveside service will be held on Friday, August 8, 2025, at 11 a.m. in Lake Cemetery in Metter, GA, with the Rev. Johnny Beasley officiating.

The family will receive friends at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel on Thursday, August 7, 2025, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Pallbearers will be Marty Payne, Wesley Peebles, Chris Griffith, Lance Griffith, Mark Beasley and Bryan Beasley. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Emanuel County EMS.

Statesboro Herald, August 7, 2025

