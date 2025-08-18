Obituary - Kermit David Newman

Kermit David Newman, age 92, passed away Thursday, August 14th, 2025, at his home in Statesboro, Georgia. Kermit was born on May 2nd, 1933, in Augusta, Georgia, to the late David Nathaniel Newman and Sula Mae Thompson Newman.

He was raised in Stilson, Georgia, and moved to Statesboro in 1957 when he married the love of his life, Patricia Henry, his wife of 67 years.

Kermit was loved by many and was an avid member of his church.

He loved to sing at church, nursing homes and senior centers.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Newman; his son, Todd Newman; his brothers, Herman Newman, Hub Newman and Hinton Newman; and his grandson, Adam Veitch.

He is survived by his two sons and daughters-in-law, Jimmy and Cathy Newman and Roy and Connie Newman; his grandchildren, Amanda (Matt) Caldwell, David (Alexxa) Newman, Zachary Newman, Patrik Newman, Kevin Veitch, AJ, Abel and Avery Jenkins; his eight great-grandchildren, James, Trinity, Spencer, Sophia, Natalie, Gannon, Alex and Abelynn; as well as several nieces and nephews.

The family received visitors on Monday, August 18th, 2025, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.

The funeral will be held on Tuesday, August 19th, 2025, at 2: p.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church with Pastor Travis Cowart and Dr. John Parker officiating. Interment will be at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Patrik Newman, Zachary Newman, David Newman, Virgil Jenkins, Kevin Veitch and Thomas Jenkins.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, August 19, 2025

