Obituary - Kenneth William Chandler Sr.

Kenneth William Chandler Sr., 85, passed away peacefully under hospice care on May 25, 2025, in Statesboro, Georgia.

Born on December 18, 1939, in Thomasville, Georgia, he later moved to Statesboro.

Kenneth was a 1958 graduate of Statesboro High School and went on to earn his degree from the University of Georgia in 1964. While at UGA, he was an active member of the Kappa Alpha Order, forming friendships and memories that lasted a lifetime.

Kenneth was an avid fisherman and boating enthusiast. He spent many cherished days navigating the waters around Colonel’s Island with family and friends.

He is survived by his daughter, Tracy Chandler; son, Kenneth William Chandler Jr.; a brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Pat Chandler; and sister, Christine Smallwood. Many nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Pat Nobles Chandler; and his parents, Bill and Ernestine Chandler.

Kenneth's life will be honored in a private family service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Open Hearts Community Mission, 201 Martin Luther King Drive, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Statesboro Herald, May 28, 2025

