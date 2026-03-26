Obituary - Hershel Lewis Beacham

STATESBORO, Ga. — Hershel Lewis Beacham, retired principal, a beloved husband, father, brother and friend to many, passed away peacefully on March 20th, 2026, at the age of 75, after a long battle with Lewy body dementia and Parkinson's disease. He was born September 10th, 1950, in Dublin, Ga.

Lewis was a cherished member of the Statesboro community for many years.

Lewis is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Debra; his son, Brett; his brother, Billy Beacham, and sister-in-law, Loree of Dublin, Ga.; and his loyal fur baby, Precious.

He was preceded in death by his father, Rowe Beacham; mother, Drunelle Beacham; sister, Marsha; and brother, Mike.

A proud alum of Georgia Southern University, Lewis earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education after serving honorably in the Army National Guard.

His commitment to education was evident in his remarkable 30-year tenure as principal of Guyton Elementary School, where he notably introduced the school’s beloved mascot, the Guyton Gators.

A man of many passions, Lewis was an avid outdoorsman who found joy in hunting and fishing. He was also a fervent fan of NASCAR and enjoyed cheering for Georgia Southern and Georgia Tech football teams.

His love for life and dedication to his community left an indelible mark on all who knew him.

Honorary pallbearers will be the esteemed faculty and staff that served under Lewis during his dedicated career in education.

His leadership, kindness and humor will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

The family received visitors on Thursday, March 26, 2026, from 2 p.m. pm until the funeral hour at 3 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro, Ga.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, March 27, 2026

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



