Obituary - Gwendoline Capper Rogers

Gwendoline Capper Rogers, age 88, passed away Monday, February 8, 2021, surrounded by her family at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro, Ga.Gwen was born on February, 23rd, 1932, in Norbiton, England, and grew up in Ixworth, England.She met her husband, Martin Rogers, in 1952 in Bury Saint Edmunds, while he was stationed at RAF Lakenheath during the Korean War.Gwen had a sweet and humble spirit that was a blessing to all she encountered. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who was adored by her family.Gwen enjoyed cooking some of her British dishes for her children and grandchildren, such as Yorkshire pudding and beef stew, as well as her “signature dishes”, roast and potatoes and macaroni and cheese.She was a talented artist who won numerous blue ribbons at the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair and used her gift to bless others with paintings on special occasions.She was a member of the Statesboro First Baptist Church, the Statesboro Art Club and the Top Ten Supper Club.The canvas of Gwen’s life is filled with love, laughter, memories and beauty that will remain etched on the hearts and minds of those who were fortunate enough to know her. Proverbs 31:27-28, “She watches over the ways of her household, and does not eat the bread of idleness. Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her.”Gwen was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Martin Rogers; her parents, Albert and Lydia Capper; siblings, Peter Capper, Rita Turner and Michael Capper; and great-grandchildren, Ella Faith Shuford, Lillian Susanna Kaiser and Graham Thomas Kaiser.She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Rita and Warren Groover of Statesboro; three sons and daughters-in-law, Glenn and Glenda Rogers, Tony and Michelle Rogers of Statesboro and Brian and Ann Rogers of Swainsboro. Also surviving are her beloved sister, Gillian Eastaugh of Bungay, England; her grandchildren, Sommer (Joseph) Shuford, Kayla (Billy) Anderson, Matthew (Breanna) Groover, Kelly (Lamar) Nelms, Kimberly (Josh) Kaiser, Brent Rogers, Kyle Rogers, Cason Rogers, Dustin Rogers, Evan Rogers and Faith Ann Rogers; 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.The family wishes to express their most sincere appreciation to Gwen’s longtime, devoted caregiver and friend, Ellen Lanier, for her wonderful, loving care over the past year.Visitation will be Friday, February 12, 2021, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Deal Funeral Directors.A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Bulloch Memorial Gardens conducted by Dr John Waters. A brief eulogy will be delivered by Lavonne Deal, a longtime family friend.Gwen’s grandsons will serve as pallbearers.Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Top Ten Supper Club.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Gwen’s memory.Those attending should follow the COVID-19 guidelines established by our local health department and the CDC.Statesboro Herald, February 10, 2021

