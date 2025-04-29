Obituary - Flora Elaine Anderson Ott

Flora Elaine Anderson Ott passed away suddenly on April 16th, 2025. Flora was born on December 16th, 1945, in Statesboro, Ga., to Ibo Anderson Sr. and Adeline McGauley Anderson.

She grew up on the family farm and worked hard with the many chores of a farm girl. Flora graduated from Georgia Southern University in 1968 and put her recreation degree to work with the Red Cross in Columbus, Ga.

She married Tom Ott in 1971 and later had a son, Thomas Iverson “Tbo” Ott, while living in Mississippi. After returning home to the farm, she worked as a manager at the Georgia Southern University book store.

Flora loved spending time fishing with her son, Tbo, especially on their trips to Mexico.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her son and a sister-in-law, Nickie Anderson.

Flora is survived by her grandchildren, Elise Ott and Preston Ott; and her daughter-in-law, Brooke Baudo Ott; her siblings, Ibo Anderson Jr., Marie A. (Chap) Ashmore, Clayton (Cheryl) Anderson and Leslie (Liz) Anderson; and four nieces, Tonya Sanders, Addie Ashmore, Caitlyn Anderson and Anna Lewis.

Flora adored her grandchildren and cherished the time spent with them. They will carry on her and their father, Tbo’s, legacy.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to her church, Ephesus Primitive Baptist Church, c/o David Stewart, 1916 Chatsworth Court, Statesboro, GA 30461.

Statesboro Herald, April 30, 2025

