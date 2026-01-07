Obituary - Elder Willie Franklin Jackson Sr.

Elder Willie Franklin Jackson Sr., age 75, of Hinesville, Ga., passed peacefully on Thursday, January 1st, at his residence after a brief illness.

He was the son of the late Frank and Elizabeth Jackson. He was a native of Bryan County, but resided in Liberty County for many years.

He enjoyed preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ and was known as “The Preaching Machine.”

In his leisure time, he enjoyed going fishing.

He was a loyal and dedicated member of The House of God Church, Keith Dominion, in Pembroke, Georgia. He also served as assistant pastor of The House of God Church in Townsend, Georgia. Additionally, he served as head of security for the National House of God Church for 24 years. He worked as a forklift driver for 25 years at Georgia-Pacific in Savannah, Georgia, and later drove a forklift for IKEA as well.

He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Annie Lee Jackson, Leonia Bailey and Paul Jackson.

He is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Elder Elizabeth Johnson Jackson of Hinesville, Ga.; children, Apostle Willie Franklin (Rosieleen) Jackson and Queen Elizabeth Murray, both of Hinesville, Ga.; Nina R. (Alan) Mutcherson of Savannah, Ga.; Richard Greene of Pembroke, Ga.; and Jackie Denise Greene of Macon, Ga.; sisters-in-law, Elder Louise Andrews and Maudie Eliey, both of Bristol, Pa.; Johnnie Morris of Stone Mountain, Ga.; and Roberta Bethea of Trenton, N.J. He also leaves to cherish his memory 11 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 9, 2026, from 5 p.m.—7 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Pembroke Chapel, 66 Ledford Street, Pembroke, GA 31321.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, January 10, 2026, at 11 a.m. at The House of God Church, 89 Byrd Temple Road, Pembroke, GA 31321, with Elder Kevin C. Thompson, eulogist.

Statesboro Herald, January 8, 2026

