Obituary - Donald Elbert Perkins

Donald Elbert Perkins, 91, passed away peacefully at his home on October 2, 2025. Don was born on January 28, 1934, in Perkins, Georgia, to the late John Henry and Melba Bell Perkins. He was always proud to say he was born in Perkins.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, John Henry and Melba Bell Perkins; his sister, Patricia "Pat" Perkins; his stepmother, Eva Perkins; and his much-loved godson, Page Anthony Pate.

Don had a lifelong love of history and delighted in sharing his vast knowledge with family and friends. His passion for preserving the past led him to write a book on the history of Perkins, which will be enjoyed for generations to come.

One of his fondest memories was being baptized by Billy Graham at Magnolia Springs at the age of 5, an event that remained deeply meaningful to him throughout his life.

A celebration of Don’s life will be held at Magnolia Baptist Church in Perkins on Friday, October 10, 2025, officiated by Chase Breeden and Chip Dixon.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., with the service beginning at 11 a.m.

Left to cherish Don’s memory are Grady E. Dixon (Harriett), Sharon Fairley (Barry), Phyllis Sheppard, Pamela Danzis, Betty Toole (Larry), Lane Perkins Pate (Suzanne), Neil Perkins Pate, Chatam and Ashton Pate (sons of Page), Goldie Toole, Glenn Hawes (Ester), Brinson Perkins (Denice), Walter Degenhart (Terri), Charles Degenhart; and his devoted caregiver of many years, Rosa Hill.

Pallbearers will be Austin Danzis, Jayce Danzis, Hal Dixon, Larry Gilpin, Josh Timms and Luke Timms.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Regency SouthernCare Hospice, Tony, Pamela and Tony Jr. Vences for their kindness, care and compassion in taking care of Don.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the Georgia Baptist Children’s Home, 9420 Blackshear Highway SE, Baxley, Georgia 31513; or to the Magnolia Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 1542 Magnolia Church Road, Perkins, GA 30442.





Statesboro Herald, October 7, 2025

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.







