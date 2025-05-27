Obituary - David Ronald Loy

David Ronald Loy, 60, of Hephzibah, Georgia, passed peacefully into the arms of his Savior on May 26th, surrounded by love.

Born on June 19, 1964, David lived a life marked by transformation, devotion and grace.

David was a man of great conviction whose life testified to the power of redemption and the enduring strength of faith. A devoted husband, he shared a beautiful life with his best friend and wife, Sandi Loy (Cihlar). Their bond was a true partnership that was rooted in love, trust and an unwavering commitment to one another through every high and low.

David was preceded in death by his father, George Loy; and is survived by his loving mother, Hsiu Loy; his brother, Kenny (Tina); his sister, Louise; his cherished daughter, Kayla; his beloved son, Andrew; stepsons, Jason and Sam; and several nieces and nephews.

His greatest joy in life was being a father. He loved his children more than words could ever express and took deep pride in every accomplishment and step they took. They were his heart, his purpose and his legacy.

An ardent lover of music, David found solace in the raw beauty of rock and roll. Lyrics were his sanctuary — an outlet through which he processed pain, found healing and embraced joy. But perhaps his most profound triumph was his 32 years of sobriety. Recovery was not only a personal milestone, but a mission. He lived it with humility and helped countless others along their own paths to healing. Those who walked that journey with him were not just friends, they became family.

David’s life was a powerful testimony to God’s grace. He courageously turned his life around, surrendering his heart to Christ and walking forward in faith. He became a man of deep spiritual conviction — humble, kind and compassionate. His life touched many, and his story of redemption and renewal continues to inspire those who knew him.

David Loy will be remembered as a faithful servant, a loving husband, a devoted son, father, brother and a loyal friend. His presence was a gift, and his legacy lives on in the lives he touched and the love he so freely gave.

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” — II Timothy 4:7

Visitation will be Friday, May 30, 2025, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be Saturday, May 31, 2025, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro, with Nick Pumphrey officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Willingway Addition Treatment at 311 Jones Mill Road, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Statesboro Herald, May 28, 2025

