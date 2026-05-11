Obituary - Cynthia Akins Wycherley

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Cynthia Akins Wycherley of Annapolis, Md., passed away peacefully on May 4, 2026, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. Born and raised as a "farm girl" in Register, Georgia, her early years were lively and full of adventures with her four siblings and many cousins in the small-town countryside.

She graduated from Statesboro High School in 1961, where she was both a cheerleader and a basketball player. Cynthia then went on to excel at the Women's College of Georgia in Milledgeville, graduating in 1965.

Her first career path led her to Atlanta, where she worked as a medical secretary for several years. After meeting her future husband, Alan, and then marrying in 1971, they began their life together in his hometown of Annapolis, Md.

Cynthia had various occupations in her life: as a Barbizon model, a Mary Kay saleswoman and for many years, a dedicated substitute teacher in Anne Arundel County Public Schools. She also devoted countless hours to volunteering: as president of the West Annapolis PTA, The Junior League of Annapolis, the West Annapolis Garden Club and the annual Junque Sale at the First Presbyterian Church of Annapolis. Above all else, she valued her role as a homemaker and was an exceptional wife, mother and grandmother.

She was very proud of her Georgia roots and always maintained her genteel Southern manners and ways, and even her accent. Known for making holidays and family events special, she was a gracious hostess, a fabulous cook and a talented decorator and gardener. Her favorite times were in Amelia Island, Fla., where she enjoyed family vacations for decades.

Having lost her parents, H.E. and Eva Akins, in early adulthood, Cynthia deeply treasured her sibling relationships. She was predeceased by Henry J. Akins, Edwin P. Akins, Linda Akins Suddeth and Sandra Akins Ellwood.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Alan D. Wycherley of Annapolis, Md.; and her two children, Cynthia Miller (Kevin) of Annapolis and Brandon Wycherley (Will) of Atlanta, Ga. She is also survived by her beloved granddaughters, Alana and Emma Miller of Washington, D.C. Cynthia also leaves behind her dear cousin, Paula Smith; and many nieces and nephews in her cherished home state of Georgia.

The family is very grateful for the wonderful care she received from the staff at Sunrise Bay Village of Annapolis. She spent her final years there surrounded by kindness and compassion.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at First Presbyterian Church of Annapolis. Interment in her family plot in Statesboro, Ga., will be held at a later date this fall.

Statesboro Herald, May 12, 2026

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