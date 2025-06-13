Obituary - Byron Twigg

Byron Twigg, age 83, of Statesboro, passed away Tuesday, June 10, 2025. A beloved husband, father and grandfather, Byron was born May 31, 1942.

He received his doctorate in theology from Luther Rice College and Seminary in Stonecrest, Ga.

He was a Southern Baptist minister for over 50 years, with his most recent congregation at Clito Baptist Church in Statesboro, Ga., where he became a source of guidance, inspiration and support for countless individuals and families.

Prior to his ministry, he was a police officer with the Gulfport Police Department in Gulfport, Fla., and was the headmaster of Wardlaw Academy in Johnston, S.C., and Edmund Burke Academy in Waynesboro, Ga.

Byron was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, but his greatest passion was spreading the gospel. Byron’s walk with God began early in his life and remained steadfast through his final days.

He was known for his unwavering faith, gentle spirit and dedication to his family and friends.

Byron’s devotion to the Lord and his service to the church were among his proudest accomplishments.

Byron was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Twigg and Virginia Cooper Twigg; as well as his son, Harold Byron Twigg II.

He leaves to cherish his memory: his loving wife, Marcia Twigg, with whom he shared a wonderful marriage. Together, they raised a family that includes their daughter, LaChelle (Walter) Dyminski; and their sons, Spenser Dyminski, Matthew Dyminski and Thomas Dyminski of Oxford, Miss.; his sons’ daughters, Victoria Twigg, and her daughter, Iyla, of Henderson, Nev.; and Kaylie (Kevin) Dion and their children, Bella and Gary, of Henderson, Nev. Byron is also survived by his sister, Carol (Herb) Maynard of Lynchburg, Va.; and brother, Merl (Sharon) Twigg of Anderson, S.C.; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and beloved family and friends.

Byron’s legacy will live on through the love and memories he left behind.

The family will receive visitors on Monday, June 14, from 1–3 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Statesboro, Ga.

The funeral service will be held immediately after at First Baptist Church, with Dr. Kevin Garber officiating.





Statesboro Herald, June 14, 2025

