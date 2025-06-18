Obituary - Angela Davis Farley

Angela Davis Farley, 61, of Ridgeville, S.C., passed away on Saturday, June 14th, 2025.

Angie was born on January 25th, 1964, in Statesboro, Ga., a daughter of the late Juanita Gay and Charles Davis.

Angie married the love of her life, Andrew B. Farley, and they spent 25-plus years together.

Angie attended Statesboro High School and later started her family.

Angie had many enjoyments in life including traveling, shooting pool and most of all, spending time with her beloved family. Her purpose in life was raising and caring for her beautiful family.

She was a much beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend who will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her loving husband, Andrew Farley; her daughter, Tiana “Payton” Farley; her sister, Michelle Aldrich (Jamie); as well as a nephew, Ryan Aldrich (Ashley).

The family will receive visitors on Friday, June 20, 2025, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at James Dyal Funeral Home in Summerville, S.C. Additional visitation will be Sunday from noon until 1 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be Sunday at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in the Leefield-Corinth Cemetery in Brooklet.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, June 20, 2025

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.







