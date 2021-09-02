STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Maggie Lean Stidem Hill, age 74, departed this earthly life August 26, 2021, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center. She was born in Edgefield, South Carolina, to the late Walter and Rose Anna Walker Stidem.After moving to Statesboro, Georgia, she became a member of the Brannen Chapel United Methodist Church. Later she became a member of the Summer Hill Missionary Baptist Church, where she served faithfully until her health failed.Mrs. Hill was a former employee of Belk’s Department Store, where she worked as a custodial technician.She will always be remembered for her sweet and quiet disposition.She leaves to cherish her memories: a sister, Lucille Stidem, Statesboro, Ga.; a devoted niece and caretaker, Pastor Mattie (Apostle Eddie) Brinson, Statesboro, Ga.; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing for Mrs. Hill will be held Friday, September 3, 2021, at Hill’s Mortuary, Inc., from the hours of 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.The funeral service for Mrs. Maggie L. Hill will be held noon Saturday, September 4, 2021, at the Ben Samuel Hill Memorial Chapel of Hill’s Mortuary with the Rev. Raphele Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Summer Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social-distancing will be enforced at the graveside services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary.Statesboro Herald, September 2, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



