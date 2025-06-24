Juneteenth, officially recognized as a federal holiday in 2021, commemorates June 19, 1865 — the day slaves in Galveston, Texas, were told they were free, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. Willow Hill Heritage & Renaissance Center marked the 160th anniversary of Juneteenth with two days of community celebrations that featured live music, food, local vendors and family friendly activities.
Willow Hill marks 160th anniversary of Juneteenth
