Violence prevention forum speakers emphasize education, consequences

Speakers from across the spectrum of policing, victim advocacy, defense and prosecution emphasized education on consequences and accountability, among other measures, during the Violence Prevention Forum hosted Saturday morning by One Boro. The One Boro Commission is a study and advocacy group commissioned by Statesboro’s mayor and council and made up of volunteers from a number of organizations and areas of concern. About 30 people showed up for the forum held in the social hall of Trinity Episcopal Church. One Boro held a forum on the topic of violence prevention as far back as March 2021, originally intending them to be annual events. Another organization, the Bulloch County NAACP, hosted a similar community discussion in January of this year. But One Boro itself did not hold an anti-violence forum in 2024 or in 2025 until now, Adam Dean, chair of One Boro’s Violence Prevention Subcommittee, acknowledged.