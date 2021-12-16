Threat causes 3-hour lockdown at Mill Creek

A Statesboro man faces one charge of terroristic threats after police allege he made a threat against an employee at Mill Creek Elementary School.

Capt. Jared Akins with the Statesboro Police Department said Jeffrey Shuman was taken into custody and is in the Bulloch County Jail.

According to Hayley Greene, public relations director for Bulloch County Schools, Mill Creek was placed on lockdown as a precaution about 9:15 a.m. Wednesday after an adult, who was not at the school, threatened the employee.

“The incident was immediately reported to the Statesboro Police Department who has charge of the investigation,” Greene said.

She said the lockdown ended at 12:24 p.m.

“Students and employees continue to be safe and school continued as normal,” Greene said. “We appreciate the support of local law enforcement, who have the adult suspect in custody. Thank you as well for the cooperation of employees and parents.”



