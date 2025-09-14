Thinking of God - Larry Sheehy

The Christian life is characterized by several Biblical figures of speech, such as a "walk" (Ephesus 4:1); a "race" (Hebrews 12:1); an alien in a foreign country (Hebrews 11:9); a dependable servant (Matthew 25; John 13:1-17), and others, all intended to help us live as we should. The Lord has promised tremendous blessings for those who are faithful. Jesus wrote an encouraging admonition to the church at Smyrna. “Be faithful unto death, and I will give you the crown of life.” (Revelation 2:10) This command and promise was given in the context of the coming persecution for the church at Sardis. Jesus, Paul and others warned about difficulties for those who follow the Lord.

Paul said the all-important requirement for servants of God is faithfulness in what we are given to do by him (See 1 Corinthians 4:1-5). Of course, God’s judgment of our faithfulness is eternally more important than the viewpoint of mere mortals.

Some seem to believe "everyone has his price" that loyalty can be bought and sold. Satan wrongly accused the patriarch Job of greed for living as God wanted. (Job 2:4) However, not only Job, but Abel, Abraham and many others of Old Testament history stand as testimony to the importance and possibility of faithfulness.

Jesus’ promise of reward to the brothers and sisters in the church at Smyrna wasn’t unconditional; no, the Lord informed them that faithfulness must be “unto death," or “...even to the point of death...." (New International Version) This is in relationship to both time (until you die) and circumstances (in the face of death). Everyone will face physical death, unless the Lord's coming intervenes (Hebrews 9:27). Will we allow death – which we must face, to deprive us of this greatest of all promises?? Nothing is worse than facing the end of life having been unfaithful to God.

The original readers at Smyrna of Christ’s promise lived among pagans who prized the wreaths placed on the heads of winners in athletic contests. But the crown Jesus promises is an eternal one – “the crown of life” – life without end. This is a tremendous contrast with the "second death" of Revelation 21:8 - "the fiery lake of burning sulfur."

One of the truths fundamental to our understanding and appreciation of God’s promises is the fact that God wants to bless us! His promises, like the sincere promises we make, are an expression of love for those who live for him, no matter what!

In the race of life, both the start and the finish are important. If we run well, we will finish well. The prize at the end depends upon our faithfulness to God during the race.

We need the Lord’s help in being faithful, and he is more than willing to give it.



