The Tams launch Downtown Live 2025

For the third consecutive year, The Tams opened the Downtown Live concert series Thursday on the East Main St. stage.

Like the past two years, the free concerts will be held on Thursday nights at 7 p.m. on East Main Street, in front of the Bulloch County Courthouse. Thousands of area residents have come out the past two years to enjoy the sounds and the fun.

Downtown Live 2025 schedule: April 17 – The Breakfast Club. May 22 – The Royals. May 29 – Liquid Pleasure. June 12 – We Got The Beat. June 26 – Kids Superfly Tribute Band closes out the 2025 series. Admission is free to all shows and food trucks and beverage vendors will open at 6 p.m. with each show beginning at 7. For more information, visit www.downtownlivestatesboro.com

Alicia Akins takes a whirl with nieces Haisley Brown, 3, and sister Lailee, 5, as the 24 Karat Gold Band warms up the crowd before The Tams kick off the first Downtown Live concert of 2025 on Thursday, April 10. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Melissa Cruz enjoys the sounds of The Tams kick with daughter Xylia, 3, and Jaxon, 1, during the first Downtown Live concert of 2025 on Thursday, April 10. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Morrison Ziegler, 3, has a blast making bubbles during the first Downtown Live concert of 2025 on Thursday, April 10. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



The Tams front man Albert “Little Redd” Cottle takes to the street during the first Downtown Live concert of 2025 on Thursday, April 10. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



The final sun rays of the day catch Emily Franklin's face as she fans herself while taking in The Tams during the first Downtown Live concert of 2025 on Thursday, April 10. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Robert Arnold harmonizes with his fellow members of The Tams during the first Downtown Live concert of 2025 on Thursday, April 10. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff





