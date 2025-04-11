By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
The Tams launch Downtown Live 2025
For the third consecutive year, The Tams opened the Downtown Live concert series Thursday on the East Main St. stage.
Like the past two years, the free concerts will be held on Thursday nights at 7 p.m. on East Main Street, in front of the Bulloch County Courthouse. Thousands of area residents have come out the past two years to enjoy the sounds and the fun.
Downtown Live 2025 schedule: April 17 – The Breakfast Club. May 22 – The Royals. May 29 – Liquid Pleasure. June 12 – We Got The Beat. June 26 – Kids Superfly Tribute Band closes out the 2025 series. Admission is free to all shows and food trucks and beverage vendors will open at 6 p.m. with each show beginning at 7. For more information, visit www.downtownlivestatesboro.com