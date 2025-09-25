Still sharing Christ through song and prayer

By CHARLES JONES

SAUTEE NACHOOCHEE, Ga. — If you happen to stop by the Old Sautee Store, near Helen, on any given Friday or Saturday, you will be greeted by the stoic faces of two wooden cigar store Indians. You might also see the friendly face of Bill Coen, the retired minister of music from First Baptist Statesboro.

Coen, who has never met a stranger, gives a warm welcome to those who pass through the door. He’s ready to answer questions or provide customers with a sample of some of the store’s fares, and if the door opens, to minister to those who have come that way.

Coen retired in 2014 as the minister of music at First Baptist Statesboro, where he spent the 13 years leading worship, directing the 120-voice Celebration Choir and Orchestra and always encouraging the love of music and the gift of song.

He and his wife Dorothy moved to Cleveland, just south of Helen, to be closer to family.

The Old Sautee Store itself is fascinating. Coen said that it was built in 1872.

“Only seven years after Lincoln was shot, and the year Susan B. Anthony voted illegally and was thrown in jail. It was before Custer’s last stand,” he said.

It is part store, part museum, and for the last two years, it has served as the host to a bluegrass venue on Saturdays.

Don Allison, who, along with his wife Rose Mariee owns the store, explained that a couple of years ago he and Coen decided to put a guitar out on a bench on the porch to see what happened. Eventually, someone picked it up and began playing. So, Coen and Allison began singing along. From that simple beginning, it has grown as Coen (guitar), Allison (dobro, guitar, and drums), and other local musicians gather to pick and play each Saturday.

Bill Coen



Their music is bluegrass and gospel. Most of the regular pickers are musicians active in local churches. Coen said they typically gather and begin playing around 11 a.m. on Saturday. The length of the sessions varies, sometimes lasting until 3 in the afternoon.

Coen explained the store was originally built to provide a local man, who had suffered heat stroke and could no longer farm, a job. They opened a post office in the store, and “it became the business and social center of the Sautee and Nacoochee valleys.”

Today, the front of the store houses a museum, which includes, along with the wooden Indians, the remnants of the post office, antique cans, jars and other items and hardware a country store would have stocked, including a casket.

There is an inviting fireplace that often crackles and pops with the sound of a fire and the smell of burning oak during the cold weather months.

Coen, 77, is a native of Kansas City, Mo. He has served as a music minister in his home state, as well as Virginia, Oklahoma, Florida and Georgia.

Also, for several years, he served as a full-time music evangelist. He has been active in the Sons of Jubal for many years, including participating in international trips to Russia, North Korea, China and Israel.

He served at FBC Statesboro for 13 years before retiring to north Georgia. Since retiring, he has served several long-term interims at churches, including Level Grove Baptist, Popular Springs Baptist, and is currently serving as interim at Clarkesville Baptist. He has also filled in for many friends across the region.

His ministry during retirement has not been limited to serving churches. He explained there are opportunities, almost daily, to minister while at the store.

The Old Sautee Store in Sautee Nachoochee, near Helen, is shown above. Built in 1872, the store has become the site of a weekly bluegrass and gospel music jam led by First Baptist Church’s former minister of music – Bill Coen.



“When people come in, if I see a window of opportunity, I might say, ‘I pray the Lord will bless you,’” he said. “Or ‘God bless you.’ Just a simple little phrase like that will sometimes open the door for ministry.”

He reflected, “I have stood on this porch and prayed with people.”

Sometimes people with problems, hurting people, want to get away and drive through the mountains to take their minds off problems.

“One day,” Coen said, “it was a family who had just lost a friend that day and she was sitting at a picnic table crying.”

Sometimes, he said, you don’t have to go looking for opportunities to minister, they will come to you.

If you happen to travel to North Georgia, and if it is a Saturday, you can drop by the Sautee Store and enjoy the bluegrass music. Or bring your instrument, because “everybody is welcome to sing and play along,” Allison said.



