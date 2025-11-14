Statesboro High, Southeast Bulloch students compete in Southeast Georgia Skills Challenge

Hosted by the Associated General Contractors of Georgia, over 200 students from 28 regional high schools competed to display their knowledge and skills of the various construction trades during the Southeast Georgia Skills Challenge at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex on Wednesday, Nov. 12.

Bulloch County students from Statesboro High’s Construction career pathway and Southeast Bulloch High’s Heavy Equipment Operator pathway had an excellent showing.

Statesboro High's Reagan Sams races against the clock to finish her electrical project during the Southeast Georgia Skills Challenge. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



In their first-ever competition, four of six of Mr. Bishop’s Heavy Equipment Operator students from SEb scored 85 or better out of a possible 100 points. Lucas Hankinson, who won First Place with a score of 98, will advance to state competition in December.

Statesboro High students earned top-three honors in nine categories, and they will advance to the state SkillsUSA competition in February.

1st Place (Teamworks) - Jerry Aguilar, Murray DiNello, Henry Lanier, & Maddux Marsh

2nd Place - Neel Patel (Cabinetmaking), Nathan Waters (Carpentry), Blaine Akin (Electrical), Cole Phillips (Plumbing)

3rd Place - Austin Wheaton (Cabinetmaking), Reagan Sams (Electrical), Kaylen Johnson (Masonry), Thomas Kafader (Plumbing), Pedro Gonzalez (Roofing)

Rajuhan Brown, front, competes for Candler County in the masonry category. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Competitors in the plumbing category finish up their tasks. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff





