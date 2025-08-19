SHE Women's Expo invites women to learn, network, laugh

About 300 people attended the seventh annual SHE Women's Expo held Saturday, Aug. 16, at The Venues at Ogeechee Technical College. The event is presented by the Statesboro Herald, along with title sponsors Southern OBGYN and Southern Health & Wellness. About 70 exhibitors, including local medical professionals, health care companies, beauty specialists and others, showcased their products and offered information, contests and links to other resources.
In addition to the Title sponsors, other supporters included Gold sponsors Statesboro Urgent Care and The DRIPBaR; Silver sponsors Ogeechee Area Hospice, Bernard's Jewelers and Savannah Age Management Medicine; and Bronze sponsors Kiwanis Club of Statesboro and Southeast Medical Group.
For more information, visit www.shewomensexpo.com or send an email to shewomensexpo@gmail.com.