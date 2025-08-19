SHE Women's Expo invites women to learn, network, laugh

About 300 people attended the seventh annual SHE Women's Expo held Saturday, Aug. 16, at The Venues at Ogeechee Technical College. The event is presented by the Statesboro Herald, along with title sponsors Southern OBGYN and Southern Health & Wellness. About 70 exhibitors, including local medical professionals, health care companies, beauty specialists and others, showcased their products and offered information, contests and links to other resources.

Attendees of the 2025 SHE Expo line up to receive information from the event's title sponsors Southern OBGYN and Southern Health & Wellness Saturday at The Venues. - photo by JIM HEALY/staff



Tinker Lanier, seated, with Ogeechee Area Hospice, answers questions from attendees of the 2025 SHE Expo Saturday at the Venues at OTC.



Attendees of the 2025 SHE Expo chat with representatives of Bernard's Jewelers, a sponsor of Saturday's event at Ogeechee Tech. - photo by JIM HEALY/staff



Representatives of the Statesboro Herald check in attendees of the 2025 SHE Expo, sign them up for door prizes from vendors and hand out a free SHE bag Saturday during the annual event at The Venues at OTC. - photo by JIM HEALY/staff



An attendee of the 2025 SHE Expo receives a gift after spinning the wheel of one of the event's vendors. - photo by JIM HEALY/staff

