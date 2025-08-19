By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
SHE Women's Expo invites women to learn, network, laugh
7th annual women's event held Saturday at The Venues at Ogeechee Technical College
SHE Expo
Johnnie McBride, center, Marley Sharpe, top left, and Zaria Burney get a spirited hands-on demonstration from James Smith, left, for Reign Premium Sanitary Napkins during the seventh annual SHE Women's Expo held Saturday, Aug. 16, at The Venues at Ogeechee Technical College. (SCOTT BRYANT/staff)

About 300 people attended the seventh annual SHE Women's Expo held Saturday, Aug. 16, at The Venues at Ogeechee Technical College. The event is presented by the Statesboro Herald, along with title sponsors Southern OBGYN and Southern Health & Wellness. About 70 exhibitors, including local medical professionals, health care companies, beauty specialists and others, showcased their products and offered information, contests and links to other resources. 

SHE 2025
Attendees of the 2025 SHE Expo line up to receive information from the event's title sponsors Southern OBGYN and Southern Health & Wellness Saturday at The Venues. - photo by JIM HEALY/staff

SHE 2025
Tinker Lanier, seated, with Ogeechee Area Hospice, answers questions from attendees of the 2025 SHE Expo Saturday at the Venues at OTC.

SHE 2025
Attendees of the 2025 SHE Expo chat with representatives of Bernard's Jewelers, a sponsor of Saturday's event at Ogeechee Tech. - photo by JIM HEALY/staff

SHE 2025
Representatives of the Statesboro Herald check in attendees of the 2025 SHE Expo, sign them up for door prizes from vendors and hand out a free SHE bag Saturday during the annual event at The Venues at OTC. - photo by JIM HEALY/staff

SHE 2025
An attendee of the 2025 SHE Expo receives a gift after spinning the wheel of one of the event's vendors. - photo by JIM HEALY/staff

SHE 2025
A representative for St. Joseph's/Candler in Savannah is ready to answer questions from attendees of Saturday's SHE Expo. - photo by JIM HEALY/staff

In addition to the Title sponsors, other supporters included Gold sponsors Statesboro Urgent Care and The DRIPBaR; Silver sponsors Ogeechee Area Hospice, Bernard's Jewelers and Savannah Age Management Medicine; and Bronze sponsors Kiwanis Club of Statesboro and Southeast Medical Group.

For more information, visit www.shewomensexpo.com or send an email to shewomensexpo@gmail.com.

Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter