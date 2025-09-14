Rev. John Bressler - We are born to be loved

For a short while, we all attempt to escape from this chaotic world and reality. We're excused — for a short while — because all the questions come back in a flood and life does not stand still. Life just goes on.

The question that always confounds me, "What plans does God have for the ones I know and love, about me, and how about you? What are we to God? There's a vast world out there and is God truly big enough to know every little detail in the huge scheme of things?"

Yeah, well, that was more than one question, but give me some slack when I'm thinking.

I believe that God is omniscient, omnipresent, omnipotent. I may not understand what all that means, but I know it means a whole lot more than my puny mind can comprehend. Another question, "Can God make Himself small enough to know that I am around, or is God so huge that I am nothing more than a speck of dust, a breath of air, a flicker on time, a fleeting thought?"

At this very second, millions and millions of people are praying at the same time. Some prayers are great (I guess), some are okay, some are desperate and some may be wishful thinking.

After one church service, a lady whispered in my ear, "God didn't hear your prayers because you didn't end them with 'I pray this in the name of Jesus.'" I am in big trouble!

Stay with me, for I am trying to put Psalm 8's extraordinary poetic language in common terms. "O Lord, our Lord, how truly amazing You are!"

It's going to be a warm and clear night and my phone's radar report tells me to focus on the stars, and the moon is going to be Waxing Gibbous, full and 100 percent illumination. This is for all of us. Please don't get lost in the vastness of space. We are together in this search. Keep looking up at this beautiful night sky and ask, "What do we want more than anything else in the world?"

Most likely, we may not know. Maybe it's survival, pleasure, power, wisdom, money, fame or stuff ... lots of stuff.

Here's an answer. This man sat in front of my desk and began his story. "I was so tired when I came home from work last night. I plopped down in my big old and ugly chair. It smells like dog, but feels like a pillow. Just then, my little girl jumped up into my lap, gave me a big kiss and said, 'I love you so much, Daddy!' Everything I thought I needed went out the window, because I found what makes my life worth living. It was sitting in my lap. I was loved. I was loved. Here is my worth, my reason!"

The psalmist asks, "Almighty God, what am I? What am I worth? What is it about me that makes You care for me, watch out for me, love me?"

Well, it's not our achievements, abilities, physical dexterity or hard work. We are made worthy when we are loved unconditionally. Do you know what this means?

It means we were born to be loved! Let's come back inside before the mosquitoes get us.

What's left to say?

Thanks, God!



