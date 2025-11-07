Retired Georgia National Guard commander to keynote Veterans program

Retired U.S. Army Major General Randall V. Simmons, Jr. will give the keynote remarks during the annual Veterans Day program Tuesday, Nov. 11 in the Emma Kelly Theater in downtown Statesboro.

Hosted by American Legion Dexter Allen Post 90, the event is free, with the public encouraged to attend. In keeping with the origins of Veterans Day in the World War I armistice of 1918, when the guns were silenced at the “11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month,” the speaking program begins at 11 a.m.

Prior to that, the Daughters of the American Revolution, Archibald Bulloch Chapter, will serve coffee and doughnuts inside the Averitt Center for the Arts building beginning at 10:30 a.m.

“We've changed the program a little bit this year,” Legion Post Commander Bobby Godwin said. “We're adding some new elements to it involving the local Civil Air Patrol group.”

After the posting of the colors by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Honor Guard and a prayer from Post 90 Chaplain Mike Skarhus, members of the Statesboro Civil Air Patrol will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. The group then will present the “POW/MIA Table.”

“We're trying to involve more youth in our programs,” Godwin said. “We want younger people to understand and appreciate the history of Veterans Day.”

Prior to the keynote address, members of Post 90, John Daube and Ken Johnson, along with VFW Post #10825 Commander Larry Shateen will offer three readings. Post 90 Adjutant Gary Martin will then talk about the “Be the One Campaign.”

Godwin then will introduce Simmons.

“We are very proud to have Major General Simmons be our keynote speaker for the 2025 program,” Godwin said. “A local resident of Statesboro who achieved the rank of major general and commanded the Georgia National Guard. A remarkable legacy.”

Major General Simmons is a graduate of Georgia Southern University, earning a Bachelor of Science in Education (Class of ’95). He holds a master's degree in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College and has completed advanced National Security programs at Harvard University, Syracuse University and the National Defense University.

He retired from the U.S. Army and Georgia Army National Guard in March 2023 following a distinguished 34-year career, including serving as Commanding General from 2016-2020.

Throughout his service, MG Simmons served the state and nation both at home and abroad, including three combat deployments:

Operation Iraqi Freedom (2005–2006): Executive Officer, 1st Battalion, 118th Field Artillery, Task Force Cobra

Operation Enduring Freedom – Afghanistan (2009–2010): Commander, 1st Squadron, 108th Cavalry Regiment, Task Force Roughrider

Operation Enduring Freedom – Afghanistan (2014): Commander, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Task Force Volunteer

Currently, Simmons serves as president and CEO of Eagle Creek Leadership Solutions and Mantis Logistics. Also, he is director of the Georgia Southern Athletics Leadership Institute and Chairman of the Membership Committee for the National Guard Association of the United States.

He is married to Yetive Simmons, a Double Eagle graduate of Georgia Southern with degrees in Accounting and Business, and they have two children, Callie, 17, and Luke, 14.

John Daube, the senior vice commander for Post 90, will close the observance by leading the audience in singing “God Bless America.”

After Tuesday’s program, the public is invited back to American Legion Post 90 headquarters on Rucker Lane for a free lunch of hamburgers, hot dogs and sides.

Joiner Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory, Bulloch Memorial Gardens, Chick-fil-A and the Averitt Center for the Arts sponsor the observance in cooperation with American Legion Post 90. Ogeechee Area Hospice, Buffalo Wild Wings, Subway and Texas Roadhouse also provide support.



