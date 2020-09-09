Police report, 9/9/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Dennis Wesley Chapman, 44, Williams Road – aggravated battery/family violence.

▲ Richard Earnest Lastinger, 51, Hwy. 80 East – simple battery/family violence, obstruction.

▲ Idreal Sharon Nails, 23, Ebenezer Church Road, Glennville – theft by taking/firearm, entering auto, felony probation violation.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Damian Aldair, 19, Kingsport NE, Atlanta – DUI/less safe, headlights violation.

▲ Cullen Michael House, 19, Brampton Avenue – disorderly conduct, underage possession of alcohol, public intoxication

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Corey Tyler Antley, 19, Perryclear Street, Orangeburg, S.C. – speeding, failure to maintain lane, failure to signal turn, misrepresenting ID to obtain alcohol, DUI/less safe.

▲ Jarrett Thomas Ezzell, 18, Pecan Street South, Bremen – DUI/les safe/drugs, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession/use of drug related objects.

▲ Richard Hicks, 25, East 37th Street, Savannah – failure to signal turn; speeding; possession, sale, purchase, distribution of marijuana; open container; DUI/less safe; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession/use of drug related object.

▲ Younoussa Mohomodoo Maiga, 20, Debbie Lane – speeding; DUI/less safe; open container; three counts entering auto; 1st degree burglary; theft by taking firearm; DUI.

▲ Elizabeth Morgan Moore, 24, Highpoint Road – too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane, driving without a license, DUI/less safe.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ David Jarrod Robbins, 37, Sandhill Lane, Sylvania – driving without a valid license, failure to maintain lane, open container, DUI/refused test.

INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ UNIVERSITY PLAZA – A man took his daughter to police to report her boyfriend bit her on the nose. The daughter did not want to press charges.

▲ HIGHWAY 301 NORTH – Police investigated a burglary.

▲ NORTHSIDE DRIVE EAST – Someone reported a burglary.

▲ STAMBUK LANE – Police gave a person information on seeking warrants for a simple battery incident.

▲ NASSAU DRIVE – A woman said someone damaged a window screen.

▲ GEORGIA AVENUE – A woman told police her boyfriend attacked her and left the scene.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER – A person was cited for shoplifting over $200 worth of blankets and sheets, writing instruments, clothes, makeup and consumable goods. In a separate case, a person was cited for concealing $150 worth of food and bathroom items and leaving without paying. In another case a person was arrested on felony charges for shoplifting over $500 worth of household goods and consumables. Yet another person was cited for shoplifting a purse and other items worth about $27.

▲ EAST GRADY STREET – A woman reported a suspicious call from a man who claimed to be from a business. He asked for access to her computer, and once inside, he tried to transfer over $7,000.

▲ JOHNSON STREET – A complainant told police someone damaged a home and vehicle.

▲ EASTVIEW APARTMENTS – An offender reportedly threatened one woman and entered another’s car without permission, throwing her belongings out of it before leaving.

▲ CHANDLER ROAD – A man was arrested for urinating in public view outside the Blue Room.

▲ DUNLAP STREET – Officers responded to a verbal dispute.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ SEAGULL LANE – After a complaint, deputies served a person with a criminal trespass warning.

▲ HIGHTOWER ROAD – Deputies responded to an aggravated battery incident, but the victim did not wish to press charges.

▲ CHEVRON/HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH – A clerk said when she denied selling cigarettes to a young woman without ID, an older man came in and flashed a silver badge and demanded she sell the cigarettes to his daughter. The clerk did so but was afraid she would get into trouble.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ From Friday through Monday, officers issued 14 traffic citations and 37 traffic warnings and assisted 10 motorists.

▲ RECREATION ACTIVITY FIELD – Officers responded to a report of an injured person.

▲ FREEDOM’S LANDING – Someone issued a drug complaint.

▲ SOUTHERN PINES – Officers responded to a reported theft.

▲ OLD REGISTER ROAD – Someone reported property damage.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – one call Friday, three calls Sunday, one call Monday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 16 calls Friday, 32 calls Saturday, 25 calls Sunday, 14 calls Monday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – four calls Friday, six calls Saturday, nine calls Sunday, two calls Monday.

▲ Claxton Police Department – two calls Friday, five calls Saturday, two calls Monday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – eight calls Friday, two calls Saturday, four calls Sunday, eight calls Monday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – eight calls Friday, 14 calls Saturday, seven calls Sunday, five calls Monday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police – three calls Friday.

▲ Metter Police Department – four calls Friday, three calls Saturday, two calls Sunday, seven calls Monday.

▲ Statesboro Police – 27 calls Friday, 32 calls Saturday, 24 calls Sunday, 31 calls Monday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – five calls Saturday, six calls Sunday, four calls Monday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – two calls Friday, six calls Saturday, two calls Sunday, three calls Monday.

▲ Metter Fire Department – three calls Friday, one call Saturday, two calls Sunday.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang- ups – 42 calls Friday, 49 calls Saturday, 31 calls Sunday, 31 calls Monday.

▲ Air Evac – one call Friday, one call Saturday.

▲ Bryan County 911 – one call Friday, one call Saturday, four calls Sunday.

▲ Effingham County 911 – one call Friday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – three calls Friday, one call Saturday, one call Sunday, two calls Monday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – one call Friday, one call Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Screven County 911 – one call Monday.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – one call Saturday, four calls Sunday, two calls Monday.

▲ Excelsior EMC – one call Saturday.

▲ Jenkins County 911 – one call Saturday.

▲ GCAL – one call Friday.

▲ Chatham County 911 – one call Saturday, one call Sunday.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

BULLOCH COUNTY EMS

▲ Friday – one accident call, 31 medical calls.

▲ Saturday – one accident call, one coroner call, one first-responder call, 24 medical calls.

▲ Sunday – two accident calls, one first-responder call, 22 medical calls.

▲ Monday – one fire call, one first-responder call, 26 medical calls.

CANDLER COUNTY EMS

▲ Friday – one accident call, seven medical calls.

▲ Saturday – two medical calls.

▲ Sunday – six medical calls.

▲ Monday – five medical calls.

EVANS COUNTY EMS

▲ Friday – one accident call, six medical calls.

▲ Saturday – seven medical calls.

▲ Sunday – one first-responder call, four medical calls.

▲ Monday – six medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon