Police report, 9/6/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





INCIDENTS

▲ WESTSIDE ROAD – In responding to a call about an abandoned vehicle, a blue Honda Accord was found with its flashers on with its driver’s side front and rear tires over the white line. After several unsuccessful attempts to contact the owner, a tow truck was called to the hazardous nature of the vehicle parked on the roadside. The vehicle was taken to the tow truck yard.

▲ PAMELA WAY – Complainants said someone entering their vehicle without permission.

▲ HENRY BLITCH ROAD – Complainant said an unknown offender fired a bullet through her kitchen window.

▲ SOUTH JO DAN ROAD – Complainant said he was due a check for $1,500 from the U.S. Treasury, but he had not received it. He contacted the U.S. Treasury and was told the check was mailed out to his previous address and cashed. Complainant said he was not given information about who signed the check. He was advised to file an incident report and give a copy to the U.S. Treasury for its investigation.

▲ HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH – Complainant said he was involved in an incident in Acworth that was put on social media. He said he has received multiple Facebook friend requests from people he doesn’t know in that area. He also has received several harassing messages commenting on the video. He believes someone from the incident is responsible for the posting, but he doesn’t know his name.

▲ BROOK RUN – Complainant said after a juvenile who was staying with her returned to Tifton, she was searching for a piece of property, but could not find it. She said she believes the juvenile took it, but since he ran away from his Tifton home, she doesn’t know where he is. Also, she was unable to describe the property that was missing.

▲ J.S. NESMITH ROAD – Complainant said she posted a message on Facebook looking for a hair stylist. She said she received a private message from a woman who said she would style her hair. She said the woman asked for an $80 deposit, which she paid via Zelle Pay. She said when she arrived for her appointment, she was told the woman was not an employee there. Complainant said the woman had blocked her on Facebook and her other contact information was unresponsive. A search for all the contact information did not result in finding the person.

▲ SHUMAN ROAD – Complainant said a man who had been living with her aunt’s granddaughter at their home was asked to move out. He said he would, but the family wants him served with a criminal trespass warning if he returns.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 22 calls Friday; 30 calls Saturday; 22 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Friday; five calls Saturday; seven calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — One call Friday; three calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Friday; six calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Eight calls Friday; six calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — One call Friday; three calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — One call Friday; six calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — Two calls Friday; one call Saturday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 36 calls Friday; 51 calls Saturday; 30 calls Sunday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Five calls Friday; 19 calls Saturday; nine calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — One call Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Two calls Saturday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Four calls Friday; seven calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — One accident call and 23 medical calls Friday; one accident call, one coroner call and 30 medical calls Saturday; one accident call, one coroner call, one fire call and 27 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Six medical calls Friday; five medical calls Saturday; four medical calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Nine medical calls Friday; one accident call and one medical call Saturday; seven medical calls Sunday.





➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 26 calls Friday; 43 calls Saturday; 35 calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — One call Friday; two calls Saturday.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute — One call Friday.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center – Two calls Sunday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Sunday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — Three calls Sunday.

▲ Tattnall County — Four calls Friday.

▲ Excelsior EMC — One call Saturday.

▲ Poison Control – One call Saturday.

▲ Screven County 911 — One call Sunday.

▲ Wayne County 911 – One call Saturday.

▲ Toombs County 911 – One call Sunday.

▲ Other agencies — One call Friday; one call Sunday.





— compiled by Jim Healy



