Police report, 9/4/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Jessi Clemmons Hitt, 35, North Jackson Road — felony probation violation.

▲ Aric Dextyn Perkins, 30, Wind Meadows Road, Gainesville, Fla. — DUI, suspended license, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Jarrett Michael Hartshorn, 21, Suzanne Avenue, Beaufort, S.C. — wanted person (Beaufort County, S.C.).

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Alfonso Dody Scott, 22, Pretoria Rushing Road — battery/family violence.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Rajender Patel, 34, Highway 301 South — DUI/less safe.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Cameron Nathaniel Carr, 18, Michelle Drive, Appling — DUI, underage possession of alcohol, tag light violation.

INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ CHANDLER ROAD/OLYMPIC BOULEVARD — Officers responded to an injured person report.

▲ FAIR ROAD — Someone reported a simple battery incident.

▲ LANIER DRIVE — Police arrested a man after he reportedly struck a woman in the face, leaving visible injuries.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ WHIPPOORWILL DRIVE — A man told deputies a package, for which he paid extra to have delivered by Monday, was stolen from his porch.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued three traffic citations and four traffic warnings and assisted three motorists Wednesday.

▲ RUSSELL UNION — Someone reported a criminal trespass incident.

▲ GEORGIA AVENUE — Officers responded to a report of property damage.

▲ EAGLE VILLAS — Someone reported property damage.

▲ COLLEGE OF EDUCATION — Someone reported a suspicious person or activities.





BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — one call.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 15 calls.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — one call.

▲ Claxton Police — one call.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — five calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol — four calls.

▲ Metter Police Department — five calls.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — three calls.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 38 calls.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — four calls.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue — one call.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — one accident call, one coroner call, one first-responder call, 25 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS — five medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS — six medical calls.





➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang- ups — 55 calls.

▲ Air Evac — one call.

▲ Bryan County 911 — two calls.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement — three calls.

▲ Jenkins County 911 — one call.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — two calls.

▲ Screven County 911 — one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches — two calls.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center — one call.

▲ Sumter, S.C., 911 — one call.

— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon