Police report, 9/3/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Letosha Lintoria Barnes, 37, East Chasing St., Donalsonville — Bench warrant/felony.

▲ Stacey Lorenxo Beasley, 54, Spell Mincey Road, Portal — Simple assault/family violence.

▲ Russell Dominick Berger, 41, Burn’t Pine Drive, Savannah — Probation violation for a fingetprintable charge/felony.

▲ Phillip Chappell, 29, Mary Lee St., Claxton — Battery/family violence first offense.

▲ Jonathan Cornell Paulk, 25, Bay St. — Simple battery/family violence.

▲ Julian Purnell Peters, 23, East Grady St. — Probation violation for a fingetprintable charge/felony.

▲ Jacqui Diamante Williams, 29, Anthony St. — Theft by taking/misdemeanor.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Jacameron Tyler Brown, 18, Allen Circle — Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of Schedule I substance, speeding violation in excess of maximum limits.

▲ Damarion Jatez Hayton, 17, Cypress Lake Mobile Home Park — Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of Schedule I substance, battery.

▲ Stephen Nicholas Holloway, 34, Burkhalter Road — Criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Bryson O’Shea Coppage, 20, Columbus — Criminal trespass/family violence, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Disiree Nicole Moore, 29, Chandler Road — Simple battery/family violence.

▲ Khalid Fateen Smith, 31, Mulberry Court — Criminal trespass, pedestrian must walk on sidewalk/shoulder, disorderly conduct, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Syrai Wynter Ramiyah Webb, 18, Bay St. — Criminal trespass damage to property/family violence.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Aden Michael Pittman, 19, Sandy Beach, Milledgeville — DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

▲ Gerrica Ann Sapp, 18, Old River Road — DUI less safe combination 1-3, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane, driver to exercise due care.

▲ Seth Ryan Yarus, 26, Stokes Ave. SE, Marietta — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, headlight requirements.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Evan Caulder Periera, 17, River Bluff Trail, Augusta — Furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages by person not of legal age, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.





INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Animal Services

(August 22-28)

▲ Rural county intake — Six adult dogs and three puppies; one kitten.

▲ City of Statesboro — Seven adult dogs; two kittens.

▲ Adopted — Six adult dogs and two puppies; one adult cat and seven kittens.

▲ Rescued — None.

▲ Reclaimed — Four adult dogs.

▲ Died at shelter — None.

▲ Euthanized — None.

▲ Fees collected — $610.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Wednesday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 31 calls Wednesday; 25 calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Wednesday; nine calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Four calls Wednesday; three calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Wednesday; three calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Four calls Wednesday; four Thursday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — Two calls Wednesday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Two calls Wednesday; three calls Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 27 calls Wednesday; 41 calls Thursday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Nine calls Wednesday; five calls Thursday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Two calls Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Four calls Wednesday; two calls Thursday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — 30 medical calls Wednesday; two accident calls, one coroner call and 28 medical calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Nine medical calls Wednesday; eight medical calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Seven medical calls Wednesday; seven medical calls Thursday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 38 calls Wednesday; 34 calls Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — One call Wednesday.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute — One call Wednesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — Four calls Thursday.

▲ Department of Transportation — One call Wednesday.

▲ Georgia Power — One call Thursday.

▲ Excelsior EMC — One call Wednesday.

▲ Screven County 911 — One call Wednesday.

▲ Tattnall County — Two calls Thursday





— compiled by Jim Healy