Police report, 9/25/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Caitlin Elizabeth Elkins, 21, Hawthorne Apartments – DUI/less safe, stop sign violation.

▲ Ricky Rosales, 30, Simmons Street, Metter – identity theft/fraud.

▲ James Alexander Brannen Jr., 31, Mill Creek Road – simple assault, probation violation.

▲ Jamiyah Zebria Habeeb-Ullah, 20, Fair Green Street, Pooler – battery, two counts of obstruction.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Christopher Anthony Hibbert, 29, Moore Chavers Road – failure to yield left turn; failure to yield to emergency vehicle; suspended license.

INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ JOHN’S PLACE – Someone was arrested on criminal trespass charges.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER – Someone was cited for shoplifting $309 worth of undisclosed items.

In another call, offenders were cited for shoplifting a total of $134 in tee shirts, consumables and other itens.

▲ EAST MAIN STREET – A woman said she argued twice with her child’s father. After investigation police arrested the man on criminal trespass charges.

In another call, officers arrested a man on simple battery charges after a woman said an argument turned physical.

▲ PARKER’S /NORTHSIDE DRIVE EAST – An unknown man stole a $2 consumable item.

▲ INSTITUTE STREET – A woman said someone threatened her and made her fearful for her safety.

▲ FAIR ROAD – A physical dispute led to the arrest of one person on battery charges.

▲ ANTHONY STREET – A woman said her juvenile son punched a hole in her door.

▲ OLYMPIC BOULEVARD – After reading a social media article, a woman checked and found two dots placed on her vehicle and felt they may have something to do with targeting victims for potential sex trafficking. Police say there is no evidence of sex trafficking incidents and no such cases have been reported in Statesboro.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ TWO CHOP ROAD – A woman reported someone opened several credit card accounts in her name.

▲ PORTAL MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL – A student was arrested for threatening another.

▲ STARLING ROAD – a woman said her son’s father contacted him and told him he had an arrest warrant out for her due to failure to comply with divorce orders. Deputies determined that was not true. A protective order the woman had against the man had expired. She was advised to seek another, as the ex-husband had been convicted of raping her and had served time in prison.

▲ GRAPE VINE AT H’S – A woman said a man asked for a ride home, then became belligerent and damaged the inside of her vehicle.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued four traffic citations and 12 traffic warnings and assisted four motorists Wednesday.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – two calls.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 13 calls.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – three calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – six calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – five calls.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police – two calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – five calls.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 46 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – four calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department – one call.

▲ Georgia Forestry Commission/Bulloch – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang- ups – 38 calls.

▲ Air Evac – one call.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement – two calls.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – one call.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – five accident calls, 28 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – six medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – three medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon