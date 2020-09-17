Police report, 9/17/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Sarah Anne Crews, 26, Fairfield Drive, Odum — trafficking in cocaine, possession of a knife or firearm during commission of a felony, possession/use of drug-related objects.

▲ James Hamilton Kennedy, 37, College Street, Mt. Vernon — possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession/use of drug-related objects, failure to maintain lane, two counts of possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.

▲ Bessie M. Robinson, 72, Lee Street, Brooklet — simple battery.

▲ Tracey Kendrick Martin, 42, Old Savannah Highway, Claxton — possession of methamphetamine, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession/use of drug-related objects, improper stopping in roadway.

▲ Deion Caliph Johnson, 23, Nelson Way — probation violation.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Dillon Spencer Dyches, 30, Westside Road — giving false information, no turn lights or signal light, suspended license, seven counts of theft by receiving stolen property.

▲ Tyler Malik Gordon, 22, East Jones Avenue — obstruction, reckless driving, fleeing/attempt to elude, possession of schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation.

▲ Jonathan Arnold Pfleger, 18, North Main Street — obstruction

▲ Angel Jaime Spencer, 28, Lanier Drive — false imprisonment, battery/family violence, second-degree cruelty to children, obstruction.

▲ Jared Franklin Ward, 38, Kelly Street, Pooler — theft by taking motor vehicle.

▲ Donald Edward Guest, 25, Broad Street — aggravated stalking, first-degree felony burglary.

▲ Jessica Louise Moore, 32, Highway 23, Rincon — battery/family violence.

▲ Justin Clay Wilson, 24, Dekle Road, Register — battery/family violence.

▲ Stantavian Lamar Whitfield, 22, Miller Street Extension — obstruction, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft by receiving stolen property, entering auto.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Marissa Joy Hoskins, 32, Highway 80 East — DUI/less safe/drugs, failure to maintain lane, expired registration, suspended license, no insurance.

▲ Samuel David Martines-Campos, 21, Chances Trailer Park — DUI/less safe.

▲ Kiel William Danko, 34, Bulloch Street — DUI/less safe, driving without a valid license, failure to maintain lane, no insurance, public intoxication.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Runako Sentwali Brown, 18, Lanier Drive — DUI/less safe/drugs, stop sign violation.

▲ Rodney Jamarr Cooper, 31, Oak Hill Drive — DUI, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Austin James Allen, 21, Hunt Drive, Atlanta — DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane, open container, failure to obey traffic control device.

▲ Robert Zachary Nail, 21, Camellia Drive, Douglasville — DUI/less safe, stop sign violation

▲ Angel Josue Fernandez, 21, South Edgewood Drive — failure to maintain lane, DUI.





INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ BROAD STREET — A woman called police when someone entered her property without permission.

▲ NORTH AVENUE — A woman told police her child walked out of a day care facility and was unable to be found.

▲ CITI TRENDS — A person was cited for shoplifting two items valued at a total of $20.

▲ SOUTH MAIN STREET — Police arrested a person on battery charges after responding to a dispute.

▲ LANIER DRIVE — Police are investigating an armed robbery.

In a separate call, a woman reported to police two juveniles in the home were not attending school.

▲ SOUTH EDGEWOOD DRIVE — Officers responding to a burglary in progress located and arrested an offender.

▲ JOHNSON STREET — A juvenile threatened an adult who took a computer away from him. Police arrested the juvenile.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER — A person was cited for shoplifting $76 worth of consumable goods.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ MARIA SORRELL ROAD — Deputies issued a traffic stop that led to drug charges.

▲ FUTCH ROAD — A woman saw a man plundering through items on her property, and then peek through a window on her porch. She went outside and saw him flee from the scene, she told deputies. A search revealed no one matching his description in the area.

▲ HIGHWAY 80 — Deputies responded to an undisclosed cellphone dealer who reported a male customer was acting oddly while being shown phones. When the clerk went to the back to ask another employee about a phone the man was inquiring about, he was heard opening a display case and slamming it. He was seen leaving, suspected to have shoplifted merchandise. The store owner gave deputies a tag number to the silver Honda in which the man fled.





Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued one traffic citation and nine traffic warnings and assisted three motorists Monday, and issued 11 traffic citations and 12 traffic warnings and assisted no motorists Tuesday.

▲ FREEDOM’S LANDING — Officers responded to an alcohol violation.

▲ GEORGIA AVENUE — Someone reported a suspicious person or activity.

▲ I.T. BUILDING — Officers responded to a theft by conversion complaint.

▲ CENTENNIAL PLACE — Someone reported financial transaction card fraud.

In a separate call, officers responded to a reported battery.

▲ J LOT — Someone reported an entering auto incident.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — two calls Monday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 13 calls Monday, 11 calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — 13 calls Monday, four calls Tuesday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — two calls Monday, one call Tuesday

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — two call Monday, four calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol — one call Monday, one call Tuesday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — two calls Monday, one call Tuesday.

▲ Metter Police Department — five calls Monday, six calls Tuesday

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 26 calls Monday, 28 calls Tuesday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — two calls Monday, four calls Tuesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — one call Monday, three calls Tuesday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — one call Monday, two calls Tuesday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

BULLOCH COUNTY EMS

▲ Monday — two accident calls, one coroner call, one rescue call, 21 medical calls.

▲ Tuesday — one accident call, 33 medical calls.





CANDLER COUNTY EMS

▲ Monday — three medical calls.

▲ Tuesday — one accident call, five medical calls.





EVANS COUNTY EMS

▲ Monday — one medical call.

▲ Tuesday — three medical calls.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang- ups — 32 calls Monday, 36 calls Tuesday.

▲ Air Evac — one call Tuesday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — one call Monday, one call Tuesday.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement — one call Monday, one call Tuesday.

▲ Effingham County 911 — one call Tuesday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — three calls Monday, two calls Tuesday.

▲ Chatham County 911 — one call Monday.

▲ Screven County 911 — one call Tuesday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — one call Tuesday.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches — two calls Tuesday.





— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon