Police report, 8/9/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Bobby Gerald Bessey, 39, Dry Branch Village — Two charges deposit account fraud — bad checks — no more than $1,499/misdemeanor.

▲ Michael Anthony Bolyard, 23, Grady Johnson St. — Theft by taking/misdemeanor.

▲ Angela Faith Burnsed.45, Highway 67, Brooklet — Simple battery/family violence.

▲ Sanariah Alixhaia, 18, Zetterhower Road — Armed robbery, aggravated assault, theft by receiving stolen property/felony, possession of firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Robert Jeff Goethe, 49, Nevils Groveland Road, Pembroke — Simple battery/family violence, elder abuse/threaten, intimidate a disabled adult or elderly person.

▲ James Antonio Jackson, 35, Randolph St., Savannah — Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

▲ Fredrick Wayne Mayo, 38, Bennett Grooms Road, Brooklet — Theft by receiving stolen property/felony, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, possession of firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ John Calvin Melvin, 24, Statesboro Highway, Sylvania — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Arthur Lyndell Peoples, 42, Meadow Drive — Cruelty to children third degree allowing child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence, obstructing or hindering someone from making an emergency telephone call, battery/family violence first offense.

▲ Jeffrey Andrew Thompson, 33, Harville Road — Bench warrant/felony.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Yoshua Amoglo, 21, Bottom Woods Circle, Tampa, Fla. — Simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Christopher Steven Brazell, 38, Two Chop Road, Portal — Unlawful conduct during a 911 call.

▲ Michael Earl Tharpe, 46, Hilton Memory Road, Vidalia — Simple battery/family violence.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Christopher Sean Acree, 21, Piedmont Court, Temple — DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Christine Ann Craven, 60, Burkhalter Road — Simple battery.

▲ Tyvaccea Mykile Heard, 21, Highway 80 West — DUI less safe alcohol, improper backing.

▲ Michael O’Neal, 46, Institute St. — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, impeding the flow of traffic.

▲ Robert Lee Sharpe, 58, Lydia St. — DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Edson Faustino Torres, 21, South Main St. — DUI less safe alcohol, driving without a license, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Jason Glenn Wilkerson, 41, Twin City — DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, giving false name, birthdate or address to law enforcement officer, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Chloe Alicia Word, 20, Kennedy Pond Road — DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits.





Georgia Southern Uni ➤ versity Police Department

▲ Marshal Dillon Edmonson, 19, Boynton Road, Hampton — Theft by receiving stolen property/felony, failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 34 calls Friday; 27 calls Saturday; 24 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — 12 calls Friday; four calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Three calls Friday; four calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Friday; four calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Five calls Friday; six calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — Three calls Saturday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Two calls Friday; three calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — Two calls Friday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 43 calls Friday; 18 calls Saturday; 34 calls Sunday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 13 calls Friday; 20 calls Saturday; 16 calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — One call Saturday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Nine calls Friday; eight calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls, one fire call and 32 medical calls Friday; two accident calls, one fire call, one rescue and 27 medical calls Saturday; three accident calls, one coroner call and 26 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Six medical calls Friday; 10 medical calls Saturday; one accident call and four medical calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Four medical calls Friday; two accident calls and two medical calls Saturday; one medical call Sunday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 41 calls Friday; 40 calls Saturday; 53 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Transports — One call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — Two calls Friday; one call Saturday.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute — One call Sunday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Jenkins County 911 — One call Friday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — Four calls Friday; two calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Chatham County 911 — One call Saturday; one calls Sunday.

▲ Excelsior EMC — One call Sunday.

▲ Georgia Power — One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Other agencies — One call Saturday; one call Sunday.





— compiled by Jim Healy