Police report, 8/5/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Heather Blackburn Deal, 37, Middleground Road – battery/family violence.

▲ Blake Hudson Deal, 38, Middleground Road – simple battery/family violence.

▲ Alonzo Maurice Keelin, 20, Bermuda Run Road – 1st-degree felony burglary, entering auto.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Denson Dison, 25, Lanier Drive – DUI/less safe, driving without a valid license.

▲ Robert Melvin Lynn, 31, Lester Fordham Road – battery/family violence.

▲ Antonio Maurice Tanksley, 39, Soloman Circle – cocaine possession; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; possession/use of drug related objects; DUI/less safe; suspended license; speeding; bench warrant.

▲ Rachel Katrina Warren, 38, Billie Lane, Malabar. Fla. – speeding, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, DUI/less safe/drugs.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Michael Thomas Card, 36, Dry Branch Village – DUI/less safe.

▲ William Thomas Dekle, 74, Exclsior Church Road, Metter – DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Younoussa Mohomodou Maifa, 20, Debbie Lane – DUI/less safe, open container, 1st-degree felony burglary, entering auto.

▲ Ethan Dalton Wilkins, 27, Ava Street, Waycross – DUI/less safe.

▲ Thomas Chapman Childs, 19, Plantation Circle – 2nd-degree homicide by vehicle, failure to obey a traffic control device.

▲ Kerrick Alexander Heggs, 28, Mell ane, Louisville – DUI/less safe, speeding.





INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ CHANDLER ROAD – A woman said a man struck her in the face several times.

▲ EAST GRADY STREET – Someone reported an entering auto incident.

▲ SOUTH MAIN STREET – Police responded to a call about stolen bicycles.

▲ THE GEORGE APARTMENTS – Someone was arrested on battery/ family violence charges.

▲ SOUTH MULBERRY STREET – Police collected two shell casings after someone reported gunfire.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ VARIOUS LOCATIONS – People reported lost or stolen vehicle tags on Cliponreka Road, Lanier Drive, Williams Lane, and Harville Road.

▲ MAG DAVIS LANE – A man said he engaged in a provocative video chat with a woman who later demanded money, using the video as leverage.

▲ KENNEDY BRIDGE ROAD – Deputies responded to a reported identity fraud case.

▲ PECAN GROVE CIRCLE – A man said someone grabbed him during a physical dispute over a water bill.

▲ RIGGS MILL ROAD – Someone reported a burglary.

▲ BLACK CREEK CHURCH ROAD – A man reported the theft of $600 from a vehicle.

▲ PATRIOT INN – Someone reported a person making terroristic threats and damaging trees.

▲ MILL CREEK STORAGE – Someone reported a burglary.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued one traffic citation and five traffic warnings and assisted one motorist Monday

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 18 calls.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – nine calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – two calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol – six calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – six call.

▲ Statesboro Police – 31 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – one call.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – one call.

▲ Metter Fire Department – three calls.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang- ups – 54 calls.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – two calls.

➤ Emergency Medical Service

▲ Bulloch County EMS – 27 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – one accident call, five medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – four medical calls.





-compiled by Holli Deal Saxon