Police report, 8/4/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

▲ Reports for all agencies’ arrests were not received Monday from the Bulloch County Jail.





INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ ARBY’S — An irate customer broke a fixture before leaving but was gone upon police arrival.

▲ LANIER DRIVE — A person who told police they were hallucinating was taken to the hospital by EMS.

▲ WEST INMAN STREET — A woman said an unknown female threatened to cause her bodily harm.

▲ SOUTH MAIN STREET — A woman said her ex-boyfriend damaged her property.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Reports were not received Monday.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ From Friday through Monday, officers issued no traffic citations and 11 traffic warnings and assisted no motorists.

▲ PAULSON STADIUM PARKING — Someone reported property damage.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — one call Friday, one call Saturday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 23 calls Friday, 26 calls Saturday, 26 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — four calls Friday, 10 calls Saturday, six calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — one call Friday, five calls Saturday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — six calls Friday, three calls Saturday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol — seven calls Friday, four calls Saturday, four calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — seven calls Friday, three calls Saturday, four calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police — 19 calls Friday, 31 calls Saturday, 22 calls Sunday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — two calls Friday, two calls Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — three calls Friday, two calls Saturday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — one call Friday, three calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue — one call Sunday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 44 calls Friday, 59 calls Saturday, 41 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Evac — one call Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — two calls Friday, one call Saturday.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement — two calls Friday.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute — one call Sunday.

▲ Effingham County 911 — one call Sunday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — three calls Friday, two calls Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — one call Friday, one call Sunday.

▲ Long County 911 — one call Friday.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center — one call Friday.

▲ Excelsior EMC — one call Saturday.

▲ Jenkins County 911 — one call Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Chatham County 911 — one call Saturday.

▲ Heritage Inn Health Care Center — one call Saturday.

▲ Screven County 911 — one call Sunday.

➤ Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS

▲ Friday — 30 medical calls.

▲ Saturday — one accident call, one fire call, one first-responder call, 26 medical calls.

▲ Sunday — one accident call, 26 medical calls.





Candler County EMS

▲ Friday — four medical calls.

▲ Saturday —one medical calls

▲ Sunday — one accident call, three medical calls.





Evans County EMS

▲ Friday — four medical calls.

▲ Saturday — one accident call, four medical calls.

▲ Sunday — four medical calls.

— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon



