Police report, 8/27/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Maridella Fuentes Criz, 37, Georgia Highway 29, Vidalia – Theft by taking/misdemeanor, possession and use of drug related objects.

Michael Arthur Hamlin, 57, Wildwood Church Road, Pembroke – Possession with intent of methamphetamine, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, possession and use of drug related objects.

Shane Dylan Lapole, 29, Woodrow Williams Road, Cobbtown – Theft by taking/misdemeanor, theft by taking/felony.

Santrissa Michele Sheffield, 41, Banks Creek Church Road, Portal – Deposit account fraud/bad checks no more than $1,499/misdemeanor.

Spencer Thomas Terragno, 21, Thomkin Drive – Public drunkenness, public indecency first or second conviction/misdemeanor.

April Nicole Wilson, 35, Olive Branch Road, Ellabell – Possession with intent of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects.

Statesboro Police Department

Kawame Cedrin Coleman, 17, East Main St. – Simple battery/family violence.

Bobbie Marie Edenfield, 42, Oak Hill Church Road, Millen – Simple battery/family violence.

Patrick Orion Lovering, 20, Glenn Ave., Augusta – DUI under the age of 21, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

Tony Clifton McKuhen, 52, Withalhachoochee St., Meldrim – Giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Nicolas Francesco Sparcia, 24, Chase Drive, Lawrenceville – Sale of cocaine, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving illegal substances.

Kaylee Monroe Swafford, 19, Oakleaf Drive – DUI under the age of 21, driver to exercise due care, failure to maintain lane.

Ken Tapp, 52, Meremec St., St. Louis, MO – Criminal trespass.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Teresa Eileen Dubberly, 62, Hood Road – DUI less safe drugs, drugs not in original container/misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane, expired registration.

Clinton Moore, 66, Buck Creek Road – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Georgia Southern University Police

David Donald Bonsall, 18, Quail Hollow Road, Hamilton – Furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages under 21, improper exhaust.

Keontae Quantavious Thomas, 19, Knight Drive – Obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, simple battery.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

TIMBER RIDGE DRIVE – Complainant said she received a call from someone who said they were with the Bank of America. The told her there were pending charges for Amazon purchases of $1,537, $3,883, $3,800 and $2,750. They instructed her to go to her bank and withdraw as much money as possible to protect it from hackers. They told her she should purchase gift cards with the money to protect it. She did and then provided the information off the gift cards to the caller. She then realized she was the victim of a scam. The total amount of the gift cards was $8,000.

HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH – Complainant, who is the owner of a business, said when he has been receiving harassing text messages from another man, who cusses at him.

AKINS ANDERSON ROAD – Complainant said equipment was stolen from a cell service tower. He said one 12x24 copper bar, one 6x12 copper bar, 30 feet of Heliax cable and 20 feet of #6 ground wire were taken. The materials were taken some time after December 2020 and complainant does not know who took it.

IVANHOE ROAD – Complainant said she order a Samsung Galaxy A12 from Sprint and had it shipped to her father’s house. She said her father has been out of town for several weeks and she doesn’t know where the phone is.

SINKHOLE ROAD – Complainant said a U-Haul trailer was stolen from her property valued at $6,000.

CYPRESS LAKE ROAD – Complainant said someone had come on to his property and damaged five of his wooden campaign sign valued at $800. He said he doesn’t believe anyone in his family is responsible.

PLAYOFF COURT – Complainant said her Apple watch and an Apple MacBook that was her friends were taken from her home while they were out. No other property was taken and no signs of forced entry were found. A roommate said she went to sleep and did not hear anything.

— compiled by Jim Healy