Police report, 8/20/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Shane Wesley David, 34, West Roundtree Road, Swainsboro – Possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer.

Christina Elizabeth Davis, 35, Jackie Hart Road – Possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Brandy Nicole Fortescue, 35, Ivey West Roundtree, Swainsboro – Possession of heroin.

Cynthia Jean Lott, 29, Coastal Village, Brunswick – Possession of methamphetamine.

Kylief Rahmir Paige, 20, Lossie Lane, McDonough – Purchase, distribution, manufacture or sale of marijuana, headlight requirements.

Diamons Jidae Slaton, 20, Upland Trail, Oxford – Purchase, distribution, manufacture or sale of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects.

Jason Lee Thompson, 38, Thompson Landing Road, Guyton – Possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Statesboro Police Department

Tiffany Alfano Bowen, 35, East Main St. – Two charges Deposit account fraud/ bad checks $1,500 or more/felony, deposit account fraud/bad checks no more than $1,499/misdemeanor.

Consuela Demetri Jones, 33, Vista Circle – Criminal Trespass damage to property.

Tameka Lee Jones, 25, Highway 292, Montgomery – Simple battery/family violence.

Tashawna Matel Jones, 18, Chandler Road – Affray.

Sydney Ryan McGettrick, 20, Randolph Drive – DUI under the age of 21, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Riana Jaidyn Square, 19, Beaver Lake Drive, Powder Springs – DUI less safe alcohol, headlight requirements.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Jeffrey Jarrod Brinson, 29, McLeod Bridge Road, Swainsboro – Bribery, DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane, no brake lights or working turn signals.

Georgia Southern University Police

Christopher Dylan Cash, 23, Westbrooke Court – DUI less safe alcohol.

Zyquarion Jamquise Tippins, West Orange St., Jesup – Carying weapon is school safety zone, function or school/felony.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH – Complainant said a woman she does not know, who said she used to live at her address, has stopped by her house twice to ask if she has any mail. Complainant said she does not want the woman to come by anymore and she want her issued a criminal trespass warning. The woman in question said she lived at the home two years ago and was told a government check was sent to that address. She said she has filed a change of address with the post office and won’t go back to that house anymore.

BARMES MOBILE HOME PARK – Complainant said when he returned home to his hose after going out recently, he found his door was kicked in television and microwave shattered. Complainant said he believed it was his ex-wife who broke into his home. The ex-wife said she did not come to his house and was at work all day.

HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH – On patrol in the area, deputy noticed a vehicle with one headlight not working. Upon pulling the vehicle over, probable cause was established to search the vehicle and a large quantity of marijuana was found inside the vehicle. Both occupants were arrested for possession of marijuana with intenet to distribute.

BURKHALTER ROAD – Complainant said her cousin and her cousin’s daughter have been harassing her through Snapchat for the past six months, threatening to beat the complainant’s daughter up. She was advised to block the cousin and the daughter on all social media and tell them not to contact her anymore.

AKINS ANDERSON ROAD – Complainant said her ex-husband will not stop contacting her after she blocked his calls. The ex-husband was advised to stop contacting her and he agreed.

BURKHALTER PLANTATION – Complainant said he was involved in an altercation with another man at a party. He said he asked the man to stop talking to a friend’s girlfriend and they started yelling at each other. Complainant said they man then punched him and threw him on the ground. The accused man said he was at the party when the complainant came up to him as he was talking to the woman and “shoulder-checked” him and began yelling. He said he thought the complainant was going to hit him, so he hit him first. Complainant was unsure if he wanted to press charges.

— compiled by Jim Healy