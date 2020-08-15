Police report, 8/15/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office



▲ Angel Lashay Ingram, 25, Pretoria Rishing Road – battery/family violence.

▲ Calvin Ramal Spann, 29, Pretoria Rushing Road – battery.

▲ Jennifer Dawn Stansbury, 41, Waters Cemetery Road – pedestrian under the influence; obstruction; pedestrian must walk on sidewalk or shoulder (not in roadway).

▲ Willie Edward Weaver, 59, Middleground Road – DUI/refusal, failure to maintain lane.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Kaylee Brooke Smith, 20, Lanier Drive – possession of Schedule I or II controlled substances; use of communications facilities in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.

▲ Jeffrey Davis Wadkins, 33, Catherine Avenue – DUI/less safe, giving false information, speeding.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Walter Rayshaun Davis, 32, North College Street – DUI/less safe/drugs.

▲ Nathan Bland Tucker, 24, Broad Street – DUI/less safe.

▲ Guillermo Cruz Cruz, 26, Langston Chapel Road – following too closely; DUI/less safe; open container; driving without a valid license.

➤ Candler County Jail

▲ John Harry Johnson, 35, Pooler – probation violation.

▲ Dalton Christopher Lanier, 33, Metter – DUI/less safe.

▲ Dwight Smith, 54, Metter – suspended license, seat belt violation.

▲ Jonathan Chad Allingham, 35, Metter – theft by taking.

▲ Matthew Alan Coursey, 37, Gainesville – battery, criminal trespass.

▲ Jesus Esteban, 19, Statesboro – probation violation.

▲ Devan Lee Williams, 27, Metter – bench warrant, possession of a controlled substance.

▲ Donna Lee Reed, 63, Lyons – criminal trespass.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Ryne Andrew Jones, 32, North Zetterower Avenue – expired license, headlights violation, DUI.

INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Reports were unattainable this week due to technical issues.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ J. A. HART ROAD – A man reported someone made an unauthorized charge on his bank card for $461.58 to Bed, Bath & Beyond. The items were to be shipped to a Florid address, and he had already contacted police in that city before filing a local sheriff’s report.

➤ Candler County Sheriff’s Office

▲ HIGHWAY 46 – Deputies responded to a complaint of harassing communication. Also, someone reported a burglary and theft.

▲ MATTHEWS CHURCH ROAD – Deputies stopped a vehicle for illegal use of blue lights.

▲ BROAD STREET – Someone reported a theft.

▲ CREEKSIDE DRIVE – Deputies investigated a simple battery incident.

➤ Metter Police Department

▲ SOUTH KENNEDY STREET – Someone reported a criminal trespass incident. In another call, someone reported criminal trespass and theft.

▲ NORTH TRAPNELL STREET – Police investigated a battery incident. In another case, someone reported a simple battery incident.

▲ NORTH TERRELL STREET – Someone reported property damage.

▲ MOTEL 6 – Someone abandoned a dog at the motel.

▲ COTTON AVENUE – Police responded to a reported financial transaction card theft.

▲ BROAD STREET – Police recovered a vehicle stolen from Columbus, Ga. and investigated a vehicle theft from the Wash-A-Ton.

Also, in a separate case, someone reported a theft of an unnamed item.

▲ CANDLER COUNTY HOSPITAL – Officers responded to a reported threat Reports did not describe the nature of the threat.

▲ SUBWAY – Police responded to a burglary report.

▲ NORTH DAUGHTRY STREET – Someone reported a criminal trespass.

▲ ELLIS STREET – Police responded to a battery incident. In a separate call, someone reported a simple battery.

▲ FAIRY TAILS – Someone reported a shoplifter.

▲ BURLAP & LACE – Someone reported a shoplifter.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued 12 traffic citations and 16 traffic warnings and assisted three motorists Thursday.

▲ EAGLE VILLAGE – Officers responded to an alcohol violation complaint.

➤ Bulloch County Volunteer Fire Departments

▲ PORTAL – two fire alarm calls, one rescue call.

▲ REGISTER – one fire alarm call.

▲ NEVILS – one woods fire call.

▲ BAY – one fire alarm call.

▲ STILSON – no calls.

▲ BROOKLET – one fire alarm call, one medical response-fire call, one structure fire call, one woods fire call

▲ LEEFIELD – no calls.

▲ CLITO – no calls.

➤ Bulloch County Animal Shelter

▲ RURAL COUNTY INTAKE – 10 adult dogs, one puppy, one adult cat, 12 kittens.

▲ CITY OF STATESBORO INTAKE – two adult dogs, one puppy,

▲ ADOPTED FROM SHELTER – two adult dogs, four puppies, one kitten.

▲ TAKEN BY RESCUE ORGANIZATIONS – five adult dogs, three puppies.

▲ RECLAIMED BY OWNERS – two adult dogs.

▲ DIED AT SHELTER – two kittens.

▲ EUTHANIZED – one adult dogs (medical issues).

▲ FEES COLLECTED – $275.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – one call.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 16 calls.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – six calls.

▲ Claxton Police – two calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – nine calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol – five calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – one call.

▲ Statesboro Police – 31 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – two calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – two calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department – three calls.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang- ups – 52 calls.

▲ Air Evac – one call.

▲ Bryan County 911 – two calls.

▲ Bulloch Humane Enforcement – one call.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – two calls.

▲ Screven County 911 – two calls.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – three calls.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – three accident calls, two coroner calls, one first-responder call, 31 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – two medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – six medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon