Police report, 8/1/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office



▲ Kristy Michelle Taylor, 36, Henry Futch Road, Nevils – simple battery/family violence.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Martino Patricio Angeles, 47, Georgia Avenue – sexual battery against a child under 16.

▲ Zaquavian Dante Smith, 25, Proctor Street – purchase, sale, distribution of or manufacturing marijuana; possession/use of drug related objects; reckless conduct; possession of a knife or firearm during commission of a crime.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Jasmine Mercadies Small,31, Raintree Court – speeding, DUI/less safe, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, felony theft by receiving stolen property.

▲ Joseph Wendale Pittman, 21, Par Road, Metter – DUI/less safe, headlights violation, laying drag, failure to maintain lane.

INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ EDGEWOOD DRIVE – Someone reported an intruder entered a home through a window and broke a lock.

▲ LANIER DRIVE – A woman called police to speak to an unruly child.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ LANCELOT COURT – Deputies served a person with a criminal trespass warning.

▲ LOST OR STOLEN TAGS – People at the following locations reported lost or stolen vehicle tags: Williams Lane, Lanier Drive, Cliponreka Road.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued three traffic citations and six traffic warnings and assisted no motorists Thursday.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 16 calls.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – one call.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – seven calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol – eight calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – four calls.

▲ Statesboro Police – 28 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – three calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department – one call.

▲ Claxton Fire Department – one call.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang- ups – 38 calls.

▲ Air Evac – one call.

▲ Bryan County 911 – one call.

▲ Screven County 911 – one calls

▲ Tattnall County 911 – one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – two calls.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – five accident calls, 27 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – one coroner call, one first responder call, three medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – one first responder call, three medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon