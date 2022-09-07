Police report, 7/9/22

Note: All information included in this report is taken from law enforcement incident reports and arrest records, which are public records and available for review at any and all local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff's Office

▲ Jennifer Elaine Brinson, 27, Buck Road, Sylvania — Possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a felony, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first time offender, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Perdithia Dionne Drummer, 36, West Jones Ave. — Possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a felony, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first time offender, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor; two charges aggravated assault, cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence.

▲ Cody Wilton Myers, 30, Old Reidsville Collins Road, Collins — Simple battery/family violence.

▲ Katherine Michelle Newman, 46, Georgia 204, Ellabell — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Cameron Trent Palmer, 24, Cowford Ridge Road, Kite — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Demetrius Marquis Perkins, 27, Summerside Road, Ellabell — Criminal trespass.

▲ Brittany Ann Phillips, 30, Bonnette Road, Portal — Possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a felony, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Gina Renee Moore, 31, Shady Lane, Sylvania — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Ricky Deon Dawson, 27, Chandler Road — Entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft.

▲ Sidney Jaquan Durham, 30, Raymond St. — Possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a felony, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor; battery, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, passing in a no passing zone, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

▲ Amber Nan Eddy, 26, Douglas Loop, Screven — Possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a felony, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, giving false name, birthdate or address to law enforcement officer.

▲ Mark Andrew Green, 22, College Blvd. — Simple battery/family violence, battery.

▲ Jonathan Lavonski Judkins, 27, Lanier Drive — Criminal trespass.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Sean Travis Gifford, 32, Suncrest Drive, Portal — DUI less safe drugs, driving without a license, expired registration.





INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff's Office

▲ HOLLOWAY LANE — Complainant said he received $5,930 in payment from a former employer in error. He said he still owes $2,500 and he wanted to give that amount along with a fuel card and set of keys to a deputy. He was advised to hold onto the money and the items. Both parties agreed to meet on a certain date and not have any contact until then.

▲ ROCKY FORD — Complainant said someone broke the window of a residence he is looking after and silverware was strewn in the yard. He said he did not file an initial report but the owner of the house wants a report for documentation.

▲ ALLEN CIRCLE — Complainant said the offender came on her property without her permission. Offender said he helps the complainant's children by giving them food and "trying to teach them right from wrong." The complainant said he yelled and cursed at her from the road and wanted him served a criminal trespass warning. He was served with a criminal trespass warning.

▲ CEDARWOOD ACRES PARK — Complainant said her microwave and refrigerator were stolen from her residence about a month earlier. She said she reported the incident but no information on the incident could be found. She also said two air conditioning units were stolen. She could provide no other information on the units or when they may have been taken.





➤ Bulloch County Animal Services

(June 27–July 3)

▲ Rural county intake — 13 adult dogs and six puppies; four adult cats and 10 kittens.

▲ City of Statesboro — Two adult dogs; one kitten.

▲ Adopted — Four adult dogs; two adult cats and one kitten.

▲ Rescued — Six kittens.

▲ Reclaimed — One adult dog.

▲ Died at shelter — None.

▲ Euthanized — Two adult dogs and three puppies (severe medical/aggression); one adult cat and one kitten (severe medical).

▲ Fees collected — $260.





➤ Bulloch County Fire Department

(June 30–July 7)

▲ Portal — 11 medical response calls; one miscellaneous fire call; one accident with injuries; one fire alarm; one vehicle fire call.

▲ Register — One brush grass/fire call, one vehicle fire call, six medical response calls.

▲ Nevils — One fire alarm; four medical response calls; two medical calls.

▲ Bay — One accident call; two medical response calls; one fire alarm.

▲ Stilson — Two medical response calls; one fire alarm.

▲ Brooklet — One accident with injuries; 22 medical response calls; four fire alarm calls; one brush/grass fire call; two medical calls; one vehicle fire.

▲ Leefield — One fire alarm call; one medical call.

▲ Clito — One accident with injuries.





BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff's Office — 22 calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff's Office — Four calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff's Office — Three calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Four calls Thursday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Five calls Thursday.

▲ Portal Police Department — Two calls Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 27 calls Thursday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 15 calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — One call Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — One call Thursday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls, one coroner call, one first responder call and 27 medical calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County EMS — 12 medical calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Six medical calls Thursday.





➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 57 calls Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — Two calls Thursday.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center — One call Thursday.

▲ Effingham County 911 — One call Thursday.

▲ Georgia Power — One call Thursday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Thursday.





—compiled by Jim Healy